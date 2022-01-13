Key dates in Costa Concordia shipwreck, trial and clearing

FILE The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia lies on its right side after it crashed off the coast of the island of Isola del Giglio, Italy on January 13, 2012. Italy is marking the 10th anniversary of the Concordia disaster with a one-day commemoration, honoring the 32 people who died , but also the overwhelming reaction of Giglio residents, who picked up 4,200 passengers and crew from the boat that rainy Friday night and then lived with the Concordia corpse for another two years, before retreating for scrap. (AP Photo / Giuseppe Modesti)

By the Associated Press (AP) Italy marks the 10th anniversary of the sinking of the Costa Concordia cruise ship off the Tuscan island of Giglio on Thursday. Here are some key dates in the saga, including the captain’s trial and the extraordinary engineering achievement of fixing the liner on his part so that he could be pulled for scrap.

___

January 13, 2012: The Costa Concordia crashes into a rock off the Italian island of Giglio after the captain, Francesco Schettino, ordered him off the course and brought him to shore in a stunt. She moves without energy until she rests on her side in the open sea. After weeks of searching, rescue teams confirm that 32 people have died.

January 15, 2012: Prosecutor Francesco Verusio confirms passenger allegations that Schettino left Concordia before all passengers and crew had been evacuated.

January 17, 2012: Schettino placed under house arrest.

January 17, 2012: Dramatic audio broadcast of the sinking of the ship in which the Coast Guard Cmdr. Gregorio De Falco uses colorful words to order Schettinon back on board to coordinate the evacuation. You have abandoned the ship! I’m in charge now, shouts De Falco. Come back and tell me how many passengers there are and what they need. … Maybe you saved yourself from the sea, but I’ll make you pay for it, damn it!

January 20, 2012: Costa CEO tells Italian state television that Schettino transmitted inaccurate information to the company and crew and minimized the seriousness of the situation after the ship hit the rocks, delaying the mobilization of appropriate assistance.

July 9, 2013: Schettino goes on trial for manslaughter, abandonment of the ship and causing the sinking of the ship. The trial is being held in a 1,000-seat theater on the mainland in Grosseto, a large venue where survivors and relatives of victims can attend.

July 20, 2013: Five Costa employees are convicted of manslaughter in a separate trial, receiving sentences less than three years after entering into plea agreements.

September 17, 2013: Fog horns mourn shortly after 4 a.m. to announce that the Concordia had snapped on its side and reached vertical after 19 hours of operation using chains and weighed tanks to remove it from the seabed.

October 8, 2013: The remains of one of the two still missing persons were found by divers working in the rubble, later identified as Italian Maria Grazia Trecarichi.

February 1, 2014: A Spanish diver working in the rubble of Concordia dies after apparently cutting off his leg on an underwater metal sheet, news reports say.

July 23, 2014: As the boat sirens roar and the bells ring, Concordia begins its final voyage as it pulls back from Giglio to return to scrap. He arrives at the Genoa shipyard on July 27th.

November 3, 2014: The body of Indian waiter Russel Rebello, the last missing victim, is found by crews dismantling the scrap boat in Genoa.

February 11, 2015: Grosseto court sentences Schettino to 16 years in prison for manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning the ship before the passengers and crew were evacuated, as well as providing false information about the gravity of ships. collision.

May 31, 2016: A court of appeals in Florence upholds the sentence and sentence for Schettino after the prosecution and defense appealed. The prosecution sought to toughen the sentence to 27 years while the defense argued that the blame did not fall solely on Schettino.

May 12, 2017: Schettino loses his final appeal and goes to jail after the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation upholds his previous sentence and the sentence of 16 years.

January 2018: Coast Guard Cmdr. De Falco, who gained international fame for his contempt for Schettino, names himself as lawmaker for Italy’s 5-Star Movement political party. He was expelled from the party later that year.

December, 2021: A court in Genoa orders Costa Crociere to pay 92,700 euros ($ 105,000) to Concordia passenger Ernesto Carusotti in one of the few civil lawsuits to take a decision against the company.

___

This version corrects Grosseto orthography.