COVID-19: Quebec Prime Minister Says Students Returning to Class Monday, Determined to Hold Conference





Quebec students will return to private tutoring on Monday as planned, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases triggered by the highly contagious Omicron variant and an increase in hospital admissions. Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault confirmed the news on social media Wednesday night, saying public health was in favor of reopening high schools and high schools. In a Facebook post, Legault justified the decision by saying that COVID-19 does not pose a significant health risk to the vast majority of children, but that not going to school can have significant consequences stemming from isolation and learning delays. “It is important that children go back to school, learn, reunite with their friends and regain some normalcy,” he wrote in French. Parents and teachers have expressed concern about Monday’s return. The Quebec Provincial Teachers Association hopes to introduce more measures including N95 masks for teachers, quick tests for all classrooms and air purifiers in classrooms. Trends Canadian truckers crossing US border now exempt from new COVID-19 rules, Federations say

It is time to really increase the pressure on the unvaccinated The story goes down the ad Read more: Quebec teachers and parents want concerns heard before children return to class Monday While Legault said he understood that parents, teachers and staff were concerned, he cited high vaccination rates as a calming factor. According to the Prime Minister, 98 percent of high school students have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89 percent have received two doses. “Our primary school children are almost 60 percent vaccinated for the first dose and their immune response is very strong at this age,” he added. Legault said most teachers have been vaccinated and have been on the priority list for third-dose booster injections since December. Read more: How would the Quebec tax on the unvaccinated affect vulnerable communities? Furthermore, the government will make rapid tests available to schools and make masks mandatory for all. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3pm, where the province is expected to unveil details of the government’s return plan to the school. Minister of Education Jean-Franois Roberge and interim Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau have been confirmed for the press conference, along with Health Minister Christian Dube. The story goes down the ad – With files from Olivia O’Malley of Global News View link » <br />

