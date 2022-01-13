The Dems unveil the Nord Stream plan, which aims to defeat Cruz’s bill today

Senate Democrats unveiled legislation yesterday to pass sweeping sanctions, including against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, if Russia moves forward with threats to attack Ukraine.

It’s the final chapter in a multi-year war over a project with implications for global energy markets, the balance of power between East and West, and U.S. domestic politics, with both sides competing over who might be tougher on Russia.

of bill by Foreign Minister Bob Menendez (DN.J.) would sanction Russian leaders, banking institutions and pipeline companies if Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion.

The legislation makes it absolutely clear that the U.S. Senate will not stand idly by as the Kremlin threatens a re-occupation of Ukraine, Menendez said in a statement.

The bill aims to give Democrats an alternative to legislation by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to force President Biden to pass new, immediate sanctions against the Russia-Germany canal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) agreed to vote on Cruz bill in exchange for the Texas senator withdrawing dozens of diplomatic candidates. This call is scheduled to take place this afternoon.

Congress and the White House previously imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 with strong bipartisan support, but Biden relinquished tough action against the pipeline last year with the aim of improving relations with Germany.

Administration officials have lobbied Senate lawmakers to stay with the president, saying the postponement of sanctions gives the West leverage against Putin. Objectives include moderate like Senator Joe Manchin (DW.Va.), who has not said how he will vote.

Menendez has been hinting at his alternative for days as he sought co-sponsors for the plan. In total, 26 Democrats signed the mayor’s bill. However, no Republican has joined the effort.

Named the 2022 Law on the Protection of Ukraine’s Sovereignty, the legislation will authorize $ 500 million in military aid to Ukraine after the president confirms an escalation in Russian hostilities.

Beyond mandatory penalties, the bill would give the president the authority to identify and sanction sectors and industries that the President determines should be sanctioned in the interests of the national security of the United States, including the extraction and production of oil and gas; coal extraction, extraction and production; and mineral extraction and processing.

The legislation will also put lawmakers on record, saying the gas pipeline “is a means of malicious influence of the Russian Federation and that the United States should consider all available and appropriate measures to prevent the Nord pipeline “Stream 2 should become operational and lead the administration to review its previous removal from Nord Stream 2 in light of the Kremlin’s military rise and aggression against Ukraine.”

The Menendez bill will not come out until the Senate deals with the Republican plan. The Schumer-Cruz agreement does not allow for a side-by-side vote.

“I guess the Democratic leadership could try to play some games, but the terms of the agreement we reached in December were [that] “This would be an independent vote with a threshold of 60 votes,” Cruz said last week.

At least some of Nord Stream 2’s main opponents are convinced by the White House and leadership strategy.

We need legislation that addresses the political situation we face today in response to growing Russian aggression not last year or two years ago, said Senator Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.), chairwoman of the Senate Subcommittee on Relations with Outside Europe and Regional Security Cooperation. The dynamics have changed and so has our strategy. This is how this bill would do.