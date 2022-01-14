Mubi buys The Match Factory at a big international deal | tidings





The international film platform Mubi has made a major acquisition of the German-based sales and production firm, The Match Factory. The deal includes sales firm The Match Factory and production arm Match Factory Productions. Match Factory will maintain its offices in Berlin and Cologne and expand its presence through Mubis headquarters in London and offices in New York and Los Angeles. The current Match Factorys management team will continue to lead the company’s operations, maintaining the current list of sales titles and emerging projects, including new films by Lucas Dhont, Christian Petzold, Fatih Akin, Emin Alper, Andreas Dresen and Marco Bellochio; plus Amat Escalante and Joshua Oppenheimer through Match Factory Productions. Buying is a big deal for the international film business. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has managed sales in numerous international hits, including Waltz With Bashir, Toni Erdman, girlish and winner of Palme dOr Uncle Boonmee who can remember his past life. Managing Director Michael Weber founded Match Factory Productions in 2013 with Viola Fugen, producing art titles including Memory, It will never snow again, Martin Eden AND The traitor. As longtime partners of The Match Factory we have gained tremendous admiration and respect for Michael and his team, said Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of Mubi. We could not have been more excited for them to join us in pursuing the goal we clearly share: to bring beautiful cinema to film lovers around the world. Mubi and The Match Factory are very complementary businesses and we look forward to joining together with our friends. When I embarked on the journey of the Match Factory with my partners Reinhard Brundig, Viola Fgen, Thania Dimitrakopoulou, Jenny Walendy and the late Karl Baumgartner, I imagined discovering filmmakers and their stories, working with them and bringing their work to life. good in the world. , said Weber. I have taken great pleasure and enjoyment throughout the years with numerous encounters with truly talented people, creative minds, generous souls. Cinema is a vibrant and vibrant ecosystem, constantly changing and expanding. Efe and his team share the same vision and passion for cinema. We admire them for gaining new audiences and creating such an impressive and enduring success story. Our combined powers will open up new opportunities to feed the future for the cinema we want.

