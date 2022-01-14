Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa as province hits record of hospitalizations

Two other people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province records its largest number of hospitalizations ever from the virus.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations in Ottawa. The health unit says 61 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, up from 57 on Thursday.

However, local hospitals are reporting a larger number of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 than OPH. These figures include patients who are in hospital for reasons other than COVID-19 but who have tested positive.

Two new deaths in Ottawa bring the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the city to 640.

There are eight people in the Ottawa ICU on Friday, unchanged from Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are a record 3,814 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 527 in the ICU.

OPH reported 431 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 among residents eligible for COVID-19 testing. Due to the limited scope of testing, officials warn that this figure is likely an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community.

of Wastewater monitoring project COVID-19 has shown a steady increase in viral signal since the beginning of the year, but there are signs that the viral signal may have peaked and is being leveled. Current data show a slight decline since 5 January.

To date, OPH has registered 52,276 confirmed cases from the COVID-19 laboratory in Ottawa. Another 1,302 previously confirmed cases are now considered resolved, reducing the number of known active cases to 5,479.

KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (6 to 12 January): 385.1 (down from 422.3)

Position rate in Ottawa (January 7 to January 13): 26.4 percent (down from 32.0 percent)

Reproduction number (average of seven days): 0.83 (decrease from 0.87)

Known active cases: 5,479 (-873)

Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA

There are 61 people in Ottawa hospitals on Friday being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, up from 57 on Wednesday.

There are eight people in the ICU, unchanged from Thursday.

Age categories of people in the hospital:

0-9: 2

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 7 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 6

60-69: 8 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 17 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 15 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)

VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 899,678 (+1,259)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 829,433 (+1,733)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 437,634 (+18,410)

Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 84 percent (+1)

* Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ABOUT THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 66 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 36 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 20 in hospital, 11 in ICU

Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 24 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais: 116 in hospital, 3 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication.

EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries:

21 long-term care homes

42 nursing homes

28 hospital units

54 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.)

1 primary school

1 nursery

OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. since 2 January.

A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.