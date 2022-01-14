Childcare fees in Nova Scotia will be reduced ahead of schedule

Nova Scotia parents with children in regulated nonprofit nurseries will see their rates reduced by 25 percent starting April 1.

Prime Minister Tim Houston and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that measures to reduce tariffs are taking place ahead of schedule as part of the affordable childcare agreement that the province and Ottawa signed last year.

With the change, parents will have reduced fees on January 1 this year.

In April, when the change in fees is made, parents will have the opportunity to receive a check for the previous three months’ savings or apply it as a loan for the care of their children.

The province also announced that 1,500 new nonprofit childcare facilities will be available starting this fall, as part of the promised 9,500 new facilities coming through the five-year federal-provincial agreement.

Giving children a start

“The impact of this will be felt for generations,” Houston said during a virtual press conference.

“It will help more children have the best possible start in life. It will help address child poverty and support women and families who want to return to the workforce.”

Houston said plans remain on track to cut tariffs by 50 percent by the end of this year, and for an average of $ 10 a day in childcare that will be available by 2026.

Karina Gould, the federal minister for families, children and social development, said the extra space and lower fees would mean more choices for families who often try to find some childcare.

“They are just taking the place that offers them first place on the waiting list,” she said.

Work continues on the structure of salaries, benefits

Part of the agreement signed last year by Trudeau and the former Liberal government of Nova Scotia called for a framework to be put in place by 2022 to address the need to increase salaries and benefits for early childhood educators.

Nova Scotia’s Minister of Education Becky Druhan said work on the framework is ongoing and will be completed later this year.

Druhan had no details on Friday what kind of growth people working in the sector could expect, but said it would include benefits.

Meanwhile, the province is giving licensed for-profit childcare centers the opportunity to change their business model to be able to offer reduced fees to parents and offer staff salaries and benefits that will be in line with the framework that the government is creating.

According to a document the Department of Education shared this week with commercial licensees, the centers have until the end of March to decide whether to continue with their current approach or transition to becoming part of the Early Learning Agreement. and Child Care Canada-Nova Scotia. or act as a non-profit center.

If they make the change, the centers will fall under the management of a new central organization that the Department of Education is creating to manage the system.

Consequences of ‘historic change’

Centers considering a change may receive a $ 15,000 grant through Jan. 18 to be used for professional counseling services to help them make a final decision.

Any center that chooses not to make the transition will lose provincial funds and will be inadequate to offer the child care subsidy program to families. Those who will make the change will receive a one-time transitional payment in the total amount.

Houston acknowledged it would not be an easy choice for some operators, but said the government is creating a sustainable childcare system where profitable operators have the opportunity to join.

“We understand the weight of the decisions that are before them and we want to support them through these decisions,” he said.

“But this is a historic change. Every time you make a historic change there are consequences and we are kind to it and apologize for it, but we will work with them to bring them to the best possible place that they can be. “

A call for more time

Liberal MLA Ben Jessome said it is an exciting time for the childcare sector and families trying to use it, but he thinks for-profit operators need more time before making such a life-changing decision. He said the same in a letter to Houston and Druhan on Friday, which he shared with CBC News.

“For decades, childcare has been made possible by the passion and dedication of our private operators, a strong majority of whom are women entrepreneurs and childcare experts. They have built their life work about providing our children with the resources they need to develop during their early years ”.

Jessome said the timeline set by the government is unrealistic, given what business operators need to consider and the complexity of the issue.

“Given that the end of the year is fast approaching and the professional services they have to use are at their busiest time of the year, and the operators themselves take care of our children every day, there is a lot to consider in a few weeks. short. . “I would be forgotten if I did not add that the workforce has expanded even less due to the impact of COVID-19 and many operators are currently spending most of their time caring directly for children.”

