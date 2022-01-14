Gulfstream continues to expand its service center





A Gulfstream Customer Support service center will open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year, and a service center will debut in 2023 in Mesa, Arizona, the Savannah, Georgia-based airline said yesterday as part of an upgrade to saj. customer service activities. Gulfstream expects to open the nearly 160,000-square-foot Texas Service Center this year at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. it plans to transfer customer support staff from its Dallas Love Field facility in Fort Worth in addition to creating 50 new jobs. The opening will be followed next year by the debut of the service center in Mesa, where Gulfstream is building a 225,000-square-foot facility that is expected to employ more than 200 people and gain LEED Silver certification as part of the company’s push for sustainability. . Sustainability features of the Mesa center will include a dedicated fuel farm with dedicated aviation fuel availability, low-flow hydraulic equipment, a heat-reflecting roof, local plants and landscapes with low water demand, as well as systems additional sustainable building management. . The company said it will start operating from an existing Mesa facility earlier this year. The addition of service centers in Fort Worth and Mesa follows the first year 2021 anniversaries of service centers in Farnborough, England and Palm Beach, Florida. The Farnborough facility has grown to employ more than 230 employees and has gained 30 foreign regulatory approvals. In Palm Beach, Gulfstream shares a 125,000-square-foot facility with sister company Jet Aviation, including a 75,000-square-foot hangar. The site employs more than 120 people and has gained 16 foreign regulatory approvals. “The business aviation industry has experienced huge gains in 2021 and Gulfstream Customer Support has been well positioned to support our customers worldwide as their flights grow,” said Gulfstream Customer Support President Derek Zimmerman. . “As we continue to implement our customer-focused expansion plans in strategic locations, we are creating the most modern facilities in our industry to accommodate the growing Gulfstream fleet of next-generation aircraft, including the G400 with large cabins. recently announced and very long. G800 and G700 range, and we are doing it consistently. ”

