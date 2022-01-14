Markey Bill provides tools to better understand local sources of air pollution and protect health





EDF Statement by Sarah Vogel, Senior Vice President, Healthy Communities January 14, 2022 Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts introduced today Technology Assessment for the Air Quality Management Act 2021, to strengthen hyperlocal knowledge of air quality. Hyperlocal air quality monitoring technologies are extremely important to understand the local health impacts of air pollution. We need better data on local sources of air pollution and local health outcomes, as well as the ability to integrate this data into decision-making. We thank Senator Markey and the original bill supporters for introducing the Air Quality Management Technology Assessment Act, which would provide the tools needed to better understand air pollution and protect health. EDF looks forward to continuing to work with Senator Markey and bill supporters, the EPA, and communities across the country to improve the quality and usability of hyperlocal air quality monitoring technologies and data. Sarah Vogel, Senior Vice President, Healthy Communities The bill would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to better enable the development and understanding of hyperlocal knowledge of air pollution at the community level. Under the bill, the EPA will update the Air Sensor Toolbox agencies with characterizations of the advantages and limitations of community monitoring technologies such as low-cost monitors and satellite data products, potential data uses, and access to data. on possible air sources. pollution and health impacts from air pollution. The bill would also require the EPA to better integrate environmental justice mapping tools, focus on cumulative loads, and improve the quantitative use of low-cost sensors and satellite data in decision-making. # # # One of the leading international non-profit organizations in the world, Environmental Protection Fund (edf.org) creates transformative solutions to the most serious environmental problems. To do this, EDF connects science, economics, law and innovative private sector partnerships. With more than 2.5 million members and offices in the United States, China, Mexico, Indonesia, and the European Union, EDF scientists, economists, lawyers, and policy experts are working in 28 countries to turn our solutions into action. Connect with us on Twitter @EnvDefenseFund

