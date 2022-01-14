The tigers are said to have spotted a new pair of international hats

The most essential and challenging position that MLB teams seek to fill is where the Tigers are spending most of their international 2022 bonus group, as reported by Baseball America.

The Tigers are expected to sign soon with two teens listed among the 21 Baseball Americas top prospects. Saturday is the first day that international amateurs can sign professional contracts.

Javier Osorio, a 6-foot, 172-pound right-handed striker who turns 17 in March, is a Venezuelan native, ranked 10th on the Baseball Americas list of the 50 best international talents.

Samuel Gil, 17, is another right-handed striker from Venezuela, 5-9 and 154 pounds, and ranks 21st among America’s 50 best baseball players.

The Tigers are barred from any conversation during the current blockade as MLB owners and the players association work to finalize a new contract before the 2022 season. Team officials were not available to answer questions about Osorio and Gil.

From Baseball Americas search report for Osorio:

Osorio was a prominent early in the scouting process as one of the most advanced players in the 2021 class. quickly area. This speed of the stick helps him steer the ball with the kick and gives him a chance to develop into a short pole that hits the power as he fills the ball. Osorio’s best tools are on the offensive side, but he has the action, athleticism and arm strength that can allow him to stay in the stop.

Baseball America’s summary for Gil was also impressive:

Gil attracted a lot of attention from the scouts, more for his in-game skills than for his raw tools. He is an instinctive and high IQ baseball player, who combines durable quality sticks with easy swing, good contact skills and an approach in all areas to be placed often on the base. Gil is not a big threat to power, but he puts a startling load on the ball for his smaller and slimmer size. His knowledge of the game also shows up on the field, where he has a good indoor clock, plays under control and has a strong arm.

The Tigers have an international bonus group of 2022 of $ 5,721,200. The pools are tightly controlled by Commissioner Rob Manfreds’s office, with fines for any excess. They have the same compensation as the Reds, Marlins, Rays, Brewers and Twins, the second largest group split by MLB, which bases its international budgets on market size.

The most generous pool ($ 6,262,600) goes to six teams ranked as competitors in the smaller MLB markets: Diamondbacks, Orioles, Guardians (former Indians), Rockies, Royals, Pirates, Padresand Cardinals.

The Tigers have spent record team sums in their earlier elections during two of the previous three drafts: $ 2.85 million in 2019 for outside player Roberto Campos; and just over $ 2.85 million a year ago at Cristian Santana.

They spent a lot, too, last year at another short station, Abel Bastidas. Santana was ranked 15th in the list of the 20 best Detroit News 2022 Tigers, while Bastidas was 20th.

Another Latin and short teenager, Manuel Sequera, finished 14th. Sequera, 19, signed in the same 2019 class with Campos.

The international talent ranked at the top of 2022, according to Baseball Americas scouts, is Cristian Vaquero, an off-field player from Cuba who is expected to sign with the Nationals.

It’s a different landscape, the cradle of Latin American baseball, than it was a decade ago.

MLB teams now enter into agreements with superior Latin prospects from the age of 13, although they may not sign until the age of 16.

It is one of the reasons why MLB teams have sought an international draft, reflecting the United States amateur draft, which is a key point of negotiation as owners and players bargain for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.