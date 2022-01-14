Sporting KC buys 21-year-old Belgian left-back Logan Ndenbe on transfer from Guingamp.





Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has bought Logan Ndenbe, a 21-year-old Belgian left-back, on a transfer from Guingamp to the French second division.

Ndenbe has signed a three-year contract with MLS until 2024 with an option for 2025 and will occupy an international place in the list of Sportings pending the receipt of the International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Ndenbe arrives in Kansas City after spending his first five professional seasons in Europe with Belgian Premier League side KV Oostende and French club Guingamp. He has recorded around 50 professional appearances since 2017 and has represented Belgium in the U-17 to U-21 levels.

Originally from Mouscron, Belgium, Ndenbe played at the Royal Excel Mouscron academy before joining KV Oostende as a 17-year-old in 2017. He played 15 games in three seasons with the club, appearing in the Belgian First Division A as and the league playoff competition for the UEFA Europa League.

Ndenbe left Belgium in July 2020, signing for Guingamp to mark the start of a successful period in French Ligue 2. He made 16 appearances for the club during the 2020-21 season and took another step forward during the first half of the 2021- The 2022 season, playing every minute in 12 leagues starts by adding an assist.

On the international youth stage, Ndenbe played eight matches for the Belgian U-17s in 2017, including starting in three qualifying matches for the UEFA U-17 European Championship in March of that year. He was then cast in the Belgium U-18 squad, where he made four friendly appearances from November 2017 to March 2018.

Ndenbe made his U-21 debut in Belgium last June for the first of his five matches in the UEFA 2023 European Championship qualifiers. He has started in each of the last three team matches since October 12, spent a full 90 minutes in closed victories over Denmark, Turkey and Scotland.

Ndenbe becomes the third young player to sign for Sporting this off-season after veteran free agents Ben Sweat and Uri Rosell joined manager Peter Vermes’s team last month. For a full list of moves on the Sporting Lists list, visit SportingKC.com/news/tracker.

Sporting will launch the MLS 2022 campaign on February 27, visiting Atlanta United FC in a CT showdown at 14:00 on FS1, before hosting rivals Houston Dynamo FC at the long-awaited opening of their home in Childrens Mercy Park on March 5 at 2:30 p.m. CT. . Sporting KC season tickets and some Ticket packages and promotions 2022 and are available by calling 888-4KC-GOAL or by visiting SportingKC.com.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) buys defender Logan Ndenbe on a transfer from Guingamp (French Ligue 2).

life

Logan Ndenbe (en-DEN-bay)

Position: Defender

Number: 18

Born: 2.9.2000 (21 years old)

Height: 5-7

Weight: 160 lbs.

Place of birth: Mouscron, Belgium

Place of birth: Mouscron, Belgium

Citizenship: Belgium

Previous club: Guingamp (France)

Tweet: @ Ndenbe22

Instagram: @ ndenbe22

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingkc.com/news/sporting-kc-acquires-21-year-old-belgian-youth-international-left-back-logan-nde The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos