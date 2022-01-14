



Quiz This week in the FP international news quiz: US-Russia talks, a hot water prime minister and new sanctions in West Africa.









Demonstrators protest near the House of Commons, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was speaking, in London on January 12. TOLGA AKMEN / AFP via Getty Images 14 January 2022, time 16:44 What has happened in the world this week? Take our international news quiz to see what you can remember! Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. What has happened in the world this week? Take our international news quiz to see what you can remember! 1. Where did US and Russian officials meet this week to address tensions over Ukraine and NATO’s arrival in Eastern Europe? Washington

Geneva

Moscow

Brussels FPs Amy Mackinnon and Robbie Gramer summed up the talks after they ended. 2. The top Iranian diplomat traveled to China this week to discuss deepening relations between the countries. What level of formal partnership have the two countries established, in the language of the Chinese government? Friendly cooperative partnership

Comprehensive strategic partnership

Comprehensive collaborative partnership

Comprehensive strategic partnership 3. The Economic Community of West African States decided last weekend to impose sanctions on which country? Burkina Faso

Ghana

Benin

mountain In this week Africa Brief, FP Nosmot Gbadamosi discusses the possible impact of the embargoes. 4. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign after news organizations revealed that his government was organizing parties during pandemic blockades. What was the name of the plan of the prime ministers themselves to remove the blame from themselves and to save the prime minister? Churchill Operation

Operation Save Big Dog

Operation Blonde Ambition

Operation Omnishambles 5. What is the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia? Myanmar

Cambodia

laos

Malaysia 6. The International Energy Agency reported a huge increase in electricity demand in 2021. About what percentage of new demand came from China? 10 percent

25 percent

50 percent

75 percent 7. This week, Daniel Ortega was sworn in for his fourth consecutive term and the fifth general president of Nicaragua In what year did Ortega take power for the first time, serving as coordinator of the National Reconstruction Junta before becoming president? 1965

1979

1986

2001 8. Representatives of the Organization of Turkish States met this week to discuss the recent unrest in Kazakhstan. Which state it is not a member of the organization? Kazakhstan

TURKMENISTAN

Azerbaijan

Turkey 9. Which tennis player is in oblivion after his visa to visit Australia for a major tournament was revoked due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Rafael Nadal

John Isner

Novak Djokovic

Marin Çiliq 10. In Norway, members of the military have criticized a recent decision to force troops to share what items? Underwear

Computers

Gloves

Water bottle Due to the lack of supply chain, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense has mandated all clothing and equipment in good condition, including reused underwear as citizens cross-bicycle during their compulsory military service. You scored It’s a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense. Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk More from Foreign Policy Sign up for the Breakfast Summary The main daily bulletin of Foreign Policys with what comes today worldwide from Foreign policynewsletter writer Colm Quinn. You can support Foreign policy becoming a subscriber. Subscribe today

