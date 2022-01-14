Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 517 with 18 others reported Friday





Manitoba reported 18 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and five new deaths Friday, according to the online dashboard of the province . The increase in hospitalizations brings the total to 517, while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the province dropped to 45 from 47 on Thursday. Recent deaths, which bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,443 in Manitoba, include three from the Winnipeg health region: a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s . The Southern Health region reported one death, a woman in her 90s, while the Interlake-Eastern health region also reported one death, a woman in her 70s. The province also released more information on the nine deaths reported Thursday. They include five from the Winnipeg region: a man in his 60s, a woman in his 70s, a woman in his 80s linked to an explosion at Fred Douglas Lodge and a man in his 80s linked with an explosion at the Poseidon Care Center. There were also three from the Interlake-Eastern health region, one man in his 50s, one man in his 70s and one man in his 90s as well as one man in his 80s from the Southern Health region. Manitoba added 1,215 new cases, bringing the total to 107,838. However, these statistics come with the warning that case numbers are significantly undercounted because many positive cases are not reported. The province counts only positive PCR tests, but has significantly limited access to them, with most symptomatic people doing only rapid self-administered antigen tests, which are not traceable. Of the last reported cases, 516 are in the Winnipeg health region, 281 in the North health region, 223 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 125 in the Southern Health region and 70 in the Interlake-Eastern health region. A breakdown of recent cases by vaccination statuscan be seen in a graphic on the government website. As of midnight, there were 102 patients at the ICU in Manitoba, says a Shared Health spokesman. This is the combined total of COVID and non-COVID patients. The normal baseline capacity of the critical care program prior to COVID was 72 patients. Explosions New explosions have been announced in: Grace Hospital, 3 North, in Winnipeg.

Center for Health Sciences, unit GA3, in Winnipeg.

Calvary Place of personal care home in Winnipeg.

Personal Manor Park Manor house in Winnipeg.

Charleswood Care Center in Winnipeg.

Victoria General Hospital, 4 South, in Winnipeg.

Luther Home, personal care home in Winnipeg.

Children’s Hospital, unit CK5, in Winnipeg.

Personal Care Home St. Claude in St. Claude.

Crocus Court Personal Care Home in Roblin.

Villa Youville Inc. in Ste. Anne.

Red River Place Personal Care Home in Selkirk. A previously announced explosion has now spread to the Children’s Hospital, units CH4 and CH5, in Winnipeg. As of Friday, 84.9 percent of qualified Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.1 percent have had at least two and 33.4 percent have had three,says the provincial vaccine dashboard. Suitability for first and second dosesincludes any person aged five and over. Every person 18 years of age and older is entitled to a third dose if there has been a sufficiently long interval since taking the second dose. The total number of doses administered in the province is now at 2,624,569, with another 3,176 scheduled to be given on Friday.

