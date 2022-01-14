NASA: 2021 the trend of global warming continues





EYE WITNESS NEWS (WBRE / WYOU) NASA and NOAA released their latest global temperature update for 2021 and what that means for the future. If you thought the summer of 2021 was hotter than ever, you would be right as it was for many. Locations around the world, including here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, bind or break year-round heat records. NASA and NOAA have released the latest global temperature update for 2021. Their findings show that the average global surface temperature of the Earth in 2021 is related to 2018 as the sixth warmest on record. “Now we are in a situation where every year we will see extremes that have a contribution from global warming. This is the seventh year in a row that temperatures have been more than two degrees Fahrenheit over the end of the 19th century. “This is enough to have an effect on the daily weather,” said Dr. Gavin Schmidt, Director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Weather: Severe cold, winter storm heading toward Northeastern Pennsylvania

NASA experts say global warming is contributing to extremes around the world. In 2021, we saw many examples from the first rainfall on the Greenland ice, to a historic late-season fire outside Denver, and a devastating tornado eruption in the Midwest. “Many things are quite obvious. If things are a little warmer, you get more water evaporation, which means storms can hold more moisture, hurricanes can bring more rain and quite interestingly, snowstorms can carry more snow because more water is contained in the atmosphere. When you get to drier areas like in the west, warmer temperatures mean more drought conditions, more fire conditions, things like that. “It seems like everything is becoming more extreme,” said Michelle Thaller, NASA. And yet, the term “Global Warming” remains controversial in our society. Slow-moving supercharger resting in Great Bend Township

“Whatever your political leanings, there are more conservative and liberal ways of thinking about the solution to global warming, but science is not conservative or liberal, it is just facts. The facts have become clearer and clearer, ”said Rabbi Daniel Swartz, Executive Director, Environmental Coalition in Jewish Life. Lackawanna county rabbi Daniel Swartz was one of 40 religious leaders from around the world invited to the Vatican City in October for a climate conference to discuss the subject. So where does humanity go from here? “If we are to take care of this, we must do it as a society and reach some kind of agreement as a nation and the world by saying that these are the steps we will take and these are the sacrifices we will make. do it for future generations, ”explained Rabbi Swartz. For information on the heat trend of 2021 and more information visit and NASA Web page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pahomepage.com/news/local-news/nasa-2021-continues-global-warming-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos