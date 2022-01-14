COVID-19: Hospitalization exceeds 500 in Manitoba on Friday





More than 500 people are now in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, with five more deaths reported Friday. According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, hospital admissions increased by 18 on Friday bringing the total number of COVID-19 admissions to 517. Of these hospitalizations, 481 people have active cases. There are 45 people in intensive care with the virus, including 43 people who have active cases. As of Friday: Winnipeg has 329 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 29 people in the ICU;

Southern Health-Sant Sud has 58 people in hospital with COVID-19 and eight people in the ICU;

The Prairie Mountain Health region has 64 people in hospital with COVID-19 and four people in the ICU;

The northern health region has 32 people in hospital with COVID-19 and none in the ICU; AND

The Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 34 people in hospital with COVID-19 and four people in the ICU. The province reported that 84.9 per cent of qualified Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday, while 78.1 per cent have two doses and 33.4 per cent have three doses. More than 64,000 doses were administered to children aged five to 11 years, accounting for 51.4 percent of the age group. Five other deaths were reported Friday, including two women in their 60s and 70s and a man in his 80s from Winnipeg, a woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern Health region and a woman in her 90s from Southern Health-Sant Sud. . That’s in addition to the nine deaths reported by the province on Thursday, which include a man in his 60s and two women in their 70s and 80s from Winnipeg, three men in their 50s, 70s and the 90s from the Interlake-Eastern health region. and a man in his 80s from Southern Health-Sant Sud. The province also reported the deaths of a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg whose death was linked to the explosion at Fred Douglas Lodge and a man in his 80s from Winnipeg whose death was linked to the explosion at the Care Center Poseidon. These deaths bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,443. The provincial five-day test positivity rate fell to 42.6 percent on Friday, from 44.9 percent on Thursday. 2,487 laboratory tests were performed on Thursday. The province reported 1,215 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 107,838, including 37,320 active cases and 69,075 cures.

