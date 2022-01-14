Stolen heart, forgetful golfer “lost point” Calling list 911: Saskatchewan RCMP





Saskatchewan’s RCMP has released a list of the 10 best missed calls for 2021, while reminding residents that the 911 call is reserved for emergencies only. Read more: Durham Police publishes list of ‘ridiculous’ 911 calls of 2021 Laptop help: An anxious individual called RCMP to ask an officer to go to their home and fix the damaged laptop. Stolen heart: A person called 911 to report a romantic gesture that their spouse had stolen their heart. The RCMP reminds residents that there are other ways to report emergency theft, but not heart theft. Non-emergency thefts can be reported directly to the local police or RCMP using them Online crime reporting tool. Fishing in the dark: A fisherman found a shopping cart in the water while fishing and wanted an RCMP officer to return the cart to the store where it came from. Frustrated grandfather: An upset grandfather called 911 to complain that their not very sleepy nephew would not go to bed. The caller realized that an RCMP officer could persuade the child to sleep. Just listen to meowt: A 911 caller reported seeing some suspicious activity. It turns out that the suspicious activity were two cats which had been hanging around an intersection near the caller’s house in recent days. Forgetful golfer: After a great day of golf as it is said, a golfer realized they had left their cellphone on the field and called 911 to ask for an RCMP officer to pick it up. Hungry caller: A 911 call came from a hungry caller who had technical difficulties using a restaurant’s debit card machine to buy their lunch. Gum Bear: An anxious puppy parent called 911 asking for help from an RCMP officer after their dog had entered the callers’s food. The RCMP says this may pose an emergency, but not for 911. If pet owners suspect their furry friends are getting into something dangerous, they should call their local veterinarian or pet emergency medical center. Compliments: This caller just wanted to tell 911 dispatchers that the RCMP had a much nicer stop area than the one at their local police station. What day is this? This person called 911 to ask the dispatchers what day it was. 9-1-1 Dispatchers know how easy it is to lose track of time as they are usually too busy answering service calls; however, this would certainly not be considered an emergency, the RCMP said of the call. Trends COVID-19: NB imposes 16-day blockade, senior doctor says “matter of life and death”

COVID-19 vaccines still mandatory for Canadian cross-border truckers, federations say In 2021, the RCMPs Division Operations Communications Center in Saskatchewan received 350,667 service calls, an increase of 8.5 percent from 2020. Calls ranged from erroneous calls and false alarms to serious incident-related incidents. of public safety. The story goes down the ad The RCMP wants to remind the public that misusing 911 could potentially delay someone experiencing a life-threatening emergency from receiving help. Read more: Messy roommate, mixed coffee order amid ‘trouble’ 911 calls made in BC in 2021 Before calling 9-1-1, please keep in mind that police calls should only be reserved for police related matters and 9-1-1 calls should only be reserved for life threatening emergencies. If residents have a crime to report, they can call their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8511578/saskatchewan-911-missed-the-mark-calls-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos