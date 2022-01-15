Another 36 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday reported 5 more deaths

Alberta Health reported that 36 more people were in hospitals taking care of COVID-19 on Friday than on Thursday.

A total of 822 people were hospitalized Friday afternoon with the disease, with 81 of them receiving care at the ICU.

The province also reported five more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths occurred in the Edmonton area: a woman in her 80s with pre-existing conditions and a woman in her 90s without pre-existing conditions.

Two were those who died in the Calgary area: a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s, both with pre-existing conditions.

The last death was a man in his 80s in the South area. Alberta Health says he did not have any pre-existing condition.

To date, 3,380 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

















Alberta has made major changes to PCR testing criteria in recent weeks, limiting testing access for those living or working in high-risk areas. The average Albertan can not take during a PCR test, which means that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta is believed to be much higher than the province reports.

Last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said a conservative assessment is that the province is catching one in 10 positive cases.

On Friday, the province reported another 6,163 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, another pandemic record for Alberta. There were a total of 64,129 confirmed confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday afternoon.

According to Hinshaw’s estimate, this means there are likely to be at least 640,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The province also reported 232 additional cases of COVID-19 involving the Omicron variant had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, there have been 436,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. So far, 368,986 of those confirmed cases have been cured.

On Friday, the province announced that more than eight million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

















To date, 89.7 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over have received one dose, 85.7 per cent aged 12 and over have received two doses and 158,000 children aged five to 11 have received the first dose of the pediatric vaccine.

Since boosting eligibility opened for all 18 years and older, 1.2 million third doses have been administered.

“I’m proud that (Alberta Health Services) and pharmacies have responded to the growing demand for the vaccine by delivering fast and safe doses to Albertans who need them,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a press release.

“Vaccines are an important part of our efforts to prevent hospitals and ICUs from being overloaded with new cases of COVID-19, so it is critical that every Albertan continues to take whatever dose he or she qualifies for.”

Those looking to book a COVID-19 vaccine can do so by calling 811 or visiting the provincial website.