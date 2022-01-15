International
Nova Scotia, the federal government, cut childcare costs by 25 percent this month
Nova Scotia childcare rates will drop by 25 percent this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a joint news conference with the provincial government on Friday morning.
For parents, that means hundreds of dollars more in your pocket each month, Trudeau said.
According to a March 2021 Report from the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, families in the Halifax area pay between $ 853 and $ 957 a month for child care.
Friday’s announcement is the first step in further cuts in childcare costs in the coming years.
The federal government said in its latest budget that by the end of 2022, it aims to reduce average rates for regulated early learning and childcare by 50 percent.
Trudeau says childcare costs in Nova Scotia will be reduced by 25% starting in January
And in July, provincial and federal governments pledged that child care in the province would cost an average of $ 10 a day over five years, an agreement also reached between the federal government and most other provinces and territories.
During Friday’s conference, Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston said the province is “ahead of schedule” in terms of reducing childcare costs.
He said the 25 per cent reduction in childcare fees for regulated nonprofit nurseries is retroactive from 1 January.
“This means that parents and guardians in Nova Scotia are already paying less,” he said, adding that the average parent or guardian will see a $ 200 a month reduction for a young child in care.
He said that “procedurally” the parents will continue to pay their current fee until April 1st. They will then receive a check or loan, he said.
The costs of childcare are a hindrance for so many families. “For families trying to balance the cost of childcare with the need to work, paying 25 percent less in fees will make a real difference,” Houston said.
Making child care more affordable helps address child poverty. He supports women and supports families.
Houston also said the province is adding 1,500 new, nonprofit childcare facilities this fall, which is part of a plan for 9,500 new early learning and childcare facilities by March 31, 2026.
Kendra Slawter, a mother who spoke at the press conference, says she tried to find childcare after trying to re-enter the workforce after the birth of her son.
She said she was in ecstasy when she heard that more childcare space would be added later this year.
More space would mean more opportunities for parents to work and earn an income, she said. Many people can not work due to limited space. This affects the family financially.
Jessie-Lee McIsaac, an assistant professor at Mount Saint Vincent University and a chair of research in early childhood Canada, said the early years of a child’s life are very important for lifelong learning, health and well-being.
This agreement not only addresses the critical needs of families, but also offers a change in the way we think about and provide early learning and childcare in the province, she said.
We were moving from what some have called a patchwork of care to a system that cares about the need for a diverse and highly trained workforce.
Compensation for ECEs
Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in Nova Scotia, thanked the Early Childhood Educators (ECE) for their amazing work.
She said the province is continuing to implement the Workforce of Excellence strategy in Early Childhood Education, which would result in higher salaries and better benefits to help attract and retain early childhood educators.
Read more:
Nova Scotia Early Childhood Educators Renew Annual Call for Equal Pay
However, Druhan was not able to say exactly when ECEs can expect to see a pay rise, only saying the work is ongoing and on track to be completed some time this year.
She was also unable to say how big they could see a pay rise. ECE salaries in Nova Scotia typically range between $ 15 and $ 21.
This month, she said the province is working with the federal government to provide scholarships to 300 ECEs who are currently enrolled in a full-time program.
These scholarships range from $ 3,250 to $ 7,500, Druhan said, and support our work to develop a diverse and inclusive workforce.
In addition to supporting ECEs, we will work side by side with providers to ensure they have the opportunity to become part of a historic system that benefits children, families and the economy, she said.
