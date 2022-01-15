La Loche mayor expresses concern over PM’s trip north ahead of his COVID-19 diagnosis





La Loche Mayor Georgina Joliboisis, concerned residents were at risk of being affected by COVID-19 because of Prime Minister Scott Moe’s visit to the community just days before it came out positive on Thursday. She is urging him to explain why he did not take a test on Monday, before heading to the community, about 850km northwest of Regina. And in a Facebook post, Joliboiss said she sent a letter to Moe’s office on the issue after learning of his COVID-19 status online. The Prime Minister was not immediately available for comment. But his office directed the CBC in a statement posted on Moe’s Facebook page, which was published two hours after Jolibois’s letter was posted. In the post, Moe said he came out negative on a quick test late Sunday before traveling to northern Saskatchewan the next day. And the prime minister said he announced all possible close contacts as envisaged in public health contact managementdocument. However, Jolibois, who is also the NDP candidate in the upcoming provincial elections, said she is concerned about the people he saw while traveling north on Monday and Tuesday. Between Moe’s Sunday and Thursday tests, he was photographed at several public events. On Monday, he was at an announcement at Ducharme Elementary School in La Loche and participated in a discussion on mental health and addiction support at Pinehouse, Lac La Ronge and Buffalo Narrows. He also attended a press conference with members of the media in Regina on Wednesday. Jolibois said people who attended the school event in La Loche “where many unvaccinated children were present” had contacted him and that only a few of them were reported to be in close contact. Along with justifying his decision not to use a speedy test on Monday, Jolibois called on the prime minister to announce all possible close contacts and provide a “comprehensive list” of all communities that cabinet members his traveled this week. Jolibois was not available for comment on Friday. FRIEND | Saskatchewan Extension Mask, Proof of Vaccination: Saskatchewan that prolongs camouflage, evidence of vaccination claims While rejecting the blockades as currently unnecessary, Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe announced the extension of masking and vaccination certification requirements, due to the Omicron variant, until the end of February. 2:04 The Prime Minister’s post noted that those informed were limited to a 48-hour timeframe; or anyone who met the criteria for being in close contact 48 hours before being tested positive, or showing symptoms of COVID-19. Moetested positive Thursday morning. The prime minister’s press secretary, Julie Leggott, said earlier that those who attended Monday’s events and rallies were not considered close contacts because they were outside the 48-hour window as identified by public health. “Since Prime Minister Moe came out positive this morning, any activity on or before January 10 falls outside that time period,” Leggott said. The post does not provide a list of all the communities visited by Moe or members of his cabinet this week, as required by Jolibois. “I look forward to visiting your community again,” concludes the post by Moe. Moe’s trip to North Saskatchewan and Jolibois’s letter comes as a default will be held in the provincial riding of Athabasca. NDP’s Buckley Belanger was the leader for a long time in that country, but resigned to run federally on the Desneth-Missinippi-Churchill River as a liberal. However, he failed to get riding. Athabaska snap elections are due by February 15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/scott-moe-covid-19-laloche-1.6314984 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos