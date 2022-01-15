Hamilton West End Emergency Care Clinic to Close, Reorganize ‘Urgently Needed’ Staff Due to COVID-19 Rise – Hamilton

One of Hamilton’s leading hospital networks is closing a city clinic for two months to deploy much-needed staff in other areas amid the recent rise in COVID-19.

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says the West End Emergency Care Clinic on Main Street East on Macklin Street South will be closed for eight weeks starting Monday.

Five emergency-trained physicians, 10 nurses and other staff (clerks, environmental assistants, etc.) will now be transferred to emergency departments (EDs) and other high-priority facilities.

“Our emergency care team members have a unique set of skills that are urgently needed in our hospitals and we are grateful for this support,” said Dr. Kuldeep Sidhu, chief medical officer in a statement.

“We are doing everything possible to address staff shortages and maintain essential services in our community and our region.”

Sidhu said an influx of patients seeking admission to acute wards and staff shortages were largely the reason for the closure.

During a town hall meeting Thursday, chief executive and chief operating officer Sharon Pierson suggested that the grip associated with the recent increase in the Omicron variant “feels like 200 percent,” not the current 102 percent capacity seen since this week.

“I always remind people that hospitals need to be more in the 90 (percent) range on the best days, let alone 102, and 115 overall,” Pierson said.

As of Friday afternoon, the agency discovered 213 hospital admissions involving COVID with 24 people in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Hamilton Combined Hospital Networks has at least 300 patients with COVID, including 40 in the ICU.

Pierson characterized the current outbreaks within Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) as an “extraordinary number.”

















The network has 10 outbreaks involving close to 100 patients and more than 50 workers. Between HHS and St. Joe, there are 19 outbreaks in hospital facilities with at least 200 cases.

Both also have staffing problems, with more than 900 HHS isolated making up 634 of its 13,000 estimated workers.

Public Health reports over 100 institutional outbreaks in Hamilton

Hamilton public health records revealed that the city hit 100 institutional COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday with links to at least 1,000 reported cases.

Nearly 500 of them are associated with 39 increases in homes containing the elderly, including 377 in 23 long-term care homes (LTCHs) and 108 in 16 nursing homes.

The city discovered that the largest of the blasts was at the Heritage Green Nursing Home, the site of Hamilton’s first COVID-19 blast in the spring of 2020.

The Stoney Creek care home now has 85 cases, with 33 among staff and 51 among residents.

An explosion at the city’s main jail, the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Center, is the largest single increase reported since Jan. 14, 68 cases, involving 43 inmates and 25 staff.

The numbers potentially represent only part of the picture in the city since public health stopped reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces not related to high-risk environments such as hospitals and collection facilities, which includes long-term care homes and facilities. corrective.

Two other sectors of the city that have seen explosions and the number of cases more than doubled over the past week are the support houses and the city housing system.

As of Friday, there were 29 sheltered housing operations reporting increases that accounted for nearly 150 cases. Last Friday, group homes accounted for 12 blasts.

Shelter cases are also increasing week by week, going to 119 from 23 as of January 7th.

The current COVID wave may peak in the coming days, according to Hamilton modeling

During the municipality of Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), epidemiologist Dr. Dominik Mertz said the latest modeling numbers are “still true” and that the current COVID wave should peak next week.

“This would be the occasional burden on the community, which is projected to peak in mid-January,” Mertz told staff.

“So now, within the next few days, and that’s still true.”

On Monday, public health unveiled Scarsin’s latest forecast, which suggested up to 221 people could end up in hospital ICUs from now until Feb. 28 in a worst-case scenario.

The best case scenario predicted only about 84 hospitalizations in the ICU in the same time period through 760 hospitalizations.

Mertz suggested numbers as of Thursday, which have not been made public, indicate the city could “go further one plateau in the coming days” and put the region “on track” in the current wave.

“We are probably one of those communities that had a much higher Omicron activity in the beginning, so we can be peaking ahead of many other regions within Ontario,” Mertz said.

“Hospital admissions are expected to peak, say, within the next two weeks.”

Over 80% of Hamiltians qualify as 12-plus fully vaccinated

Hamilton’s healthcare partners made nearly 7,000 wing shots Thursday, which was more than the average number of daily strokes (6711) administered in the city since Jan. 1.

Over 50,000 more doses have been given in the city over the past seven days, 5,000 more than the previous seven days.

As of Jan. 14, the city has put around 1.14 million doses of COVID vaccines with about 452,000 second visits and 234,000 third injections.

Over 80.5 percent of qualified Hamiltonians aged five and older have had a pair of doses while 85.7 percent have received at least one injection.

About 86.6 percent of 12-year-old residents have had at least two injections, while about 89.2 percent have received the first dose.

The city is still behind the provincial average, which has 88.6 percent of those 12-plus two-dose and 91.3 percent single-dose. Third-dose immunization is at 5.3 million or 41.1 percent as of Thursday.

More than 91 percent of those over the age of 60 in the city have had two injections, while more than 59 percent have had a booster.

Excluding children ages five to 11, Hamiltonians in the 12 to 24 age group represent the lowest vaccination rates of those who qualify in the community with just over 80 percent having had a pair of doses.

Walking for booster doses at certain locations of vaccine clinics began on Friday for pregnant individuals and their families.

Starting Saturday at noon, the Barton Center is offering booster injections for all those 18 years and older.

The city is set to slow vaccinations at its Lime-Ridge clinic in the middle of the month.

As of Jan. 17, the city will downgrade the two current shifts per day to just one that will split the resources for mobile broadcasting of their fourth dose campaign.

Nursing homes, long-term care homes and high-risk environments are the target of mobile clinics.

The city will also start an increase in vaccination clinics in schools.

