



NEW YORK, New York – APRIL 04: A Philadelphia Phillies helmet with the new logo mounted in the pit before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 4, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of New York City Queens. (Photo by Rich Schultz / Getty Images) 6 DH options for Philadelphia Phillies if Universal DH returns in 2022 by Gabrielle Starr Phillies is expected to sign with the best prospect when the international MLB signing period begins Philadelphia Phillies fans are excited that Bryson Stott will debut in 2022, but he will have an intriguing farm company. The Phillies are expected to sign a shortstop ball when the international signing period begins on Saturday, January 15th. William Bergolla Jr., who currently ranks in the top-10 in the international prospect lists of MLB.com and Baseball America, has been linked with the Phillies for months. His father was also a domestic player, who had a brief career in the major leagues, appearing in 17 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2005. MLB.com of Youth scouting report compliments his “comprehensive game” and notes that despite his youth, “He already shows strong cannon skills and an advanced approach and understanding of the hitting area e good footwork, soft hands and a strong enough arm to keep him in position… He has strong range and good baseball instinct. “He has been praised for his baseball IQ and awareness on both sides of the ball.” After what Phillies fans had to endure from current Didi Gregorius this season, it is clear that the franchise needs quality and quantity in the short station department. Stott will debut in 2022, while Bergolla is only 17 years old and will have to work on the farm system. So it is not so much competition, but a more concrete guide to the future of the team within the field, which looks much brighter than the past and the present.

