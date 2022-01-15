Happy cats or soup? How a couple’s cats continue to control their Vitamix





There is only one problem.

They have not been able to open the box for almost a month because their three cats have been sitting in it.

Unusually pulled from the box, the three cats rotate 24/7, so the box is never without a cat sitting on top. In order not to disturb the cats, which rule the house according to Jessica Gerson-Neeves, they have decided to allow the match to take place until someone surrenders.

Plus, it makes them laugh, along with a lot of people online.

Developing a strange fascination with their ongoing battle, CNN contacted Jessica to check the current status of the couple’s three cats at their home on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. As we talked, their cat Max was sitting in the box. So why not move it and open the box? “Because everything is really bad, bad, bad and that’s something ridiculous, ridiculous and very, very low. For example, there’s nothing at all about this that is either bad or sad,” he said. laughs Jessica. She explains that it all started the day Vitamix was thrown on their doorstep. She moved it to the kitchen and placed it on the floor for what she thought would be a few seconds. At that time Max jumped forward. He looked adorable so she shot a picture. “It definitely started the same way, of course, we think our cats are cute because everyone who loves cats thinks their cats are the cutest cats. So we take pictures whenever they do anything,” says Jessica. “They really are in line and you know, everyone goes, but what about meal times? Come meal times! Max is not – and never really was – motivated to eat. Two others are very motivated about food, but Max only does not care much.They will eat, but if there is something he is most interested in, he will gladly tend to it and will not worry about food . “ When Max is not in the box, he is one of his 13-year-old brothers, George: Destroyer of Worlds (“Sensitive Potato”) and Lando Calrissian (“Suspicious Dust Sensitive Rabbit”). The box does not have an unusual feeling or smell, from what Jessica can say, it is just a box. “I swear I have a nose like a greyhound and it does not smell like anything to me. So if they are smelling something, it must be very delicate,” says Jessica. She started posting updates to a group of cats online and the response was “quick and overwhelming”. There was not a moment that the box was free while the couple was home, either alone or together. They even send each other photographic evidence showing who is in the box. They went out of the bedroom in the middle of the night to find yes, a cat in the box, guarding it. “We’re spending a lot of our days laughing at this point with responses in the comments and in every update,” Jessica says. “Because every day we post an update and I choose from the funniest or cutest photos.” At this point cats are (sort of) in it, as much as cats can be. “They obviously know we’re interested because we’re taking a lot of pictures and interacting with them when they’re in the box,” Jessica says. Jessica wrote a letter to Vitamix, thinking that they too would get a kick out of what was happening. “I thought their social media manager would see it and pass it on to other people in the company,” she explains. “Everyone would get a kick out of it.” The company sent the couple three empty “bait” boxes. They tried one, but the cats quickly realized they preferred the stronger box with the blender inside. “This bold attempt was unsuccessful,” Jessica laughs. “Without internal support structure, we had to find a way to put things in there. So the cats wouldn’t fall.” To all the people who tell them to just take the cats out of the box, Jessica gets it. “Have we tried too much? No, because obviously we could take the cats and put them on the floor. Of course. They do not weigh much.” Instead, the two are trying to share their fun. “This is how our home is. Our lives involve a lot of laughter and love. We continue with a good sense of humor and trying to be patient. And as my wife says, to find joy where she lives,” he says. Jessica. And so the $ 450 blender stays in the box. No soup. There is no smoothie. “We are absolutely overwhelmed with people saying, oh God, no, no, no. Do not rush this to the end. Please take your time,” says Jessica, adding “there will come a time when we will love to use our new blender. “ What will they do first? “My wife is very excited about smoothies. I’m a big fan of soup. I can’t wait for a good hot soup. But I think at this point, when we finally have access to the blender, we’re both waiting. “We look forward to a beautiful daisy, which we have won.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/14/entertainment/cats-vitamix-blender/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos