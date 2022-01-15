TELUS International’s first digital responses contribute to making the internet safer for everyone

LAS VEGAS – (TELI BIZNES) –TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions to global and divisive brands, announced today the appointment of Dr. Lucy Rattrie as Global Director of Workplace Welfare. Dr. Rattrie is a psychologist, researcher, and lead author with experience in managing psycho-social stress, psychological health and safety, and subclinical interventions in the workplace, having worked with the private sector, the United Nations, and government.

Joining TELUS International, Dr. Rattrie has become part of a well-formed global team of mental health and wellness providers that includes Drs. Within Spencer, Clinical Psychologists and other clinical health counselors. The industry-leading and award-winning programs they develop and offer support more than 60,000 company team members worldwide, which includes customer support representatives and content moderators, as well as its global AI community with the most more than one million annotators and data linguists. .

We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Rattrie to our dedicated and globally diversified Wellness Team, said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. Caring for our team members will always be our priority focus as we understand the need to provide a wide range of resources, programs and benefits to be accessed by them, and in many cases, to their family members as well. . Dr. Rattrie will build on our strong foundation in this regard, focusing on well-being prevention practices and developing a psychological health curriculum that will help further educate and empower our team members to take responsibility for their needs. their personal health and well-being along with the strong support of their leader.

A growing need for digital first responders

Content moderators and companies doing this important and valuable work play a critical role in providing the safest digital spaces and most trusted online experiences in today’s era. This is especially the case as more brands have created and enhanced their digital identity in the midst of the pandemic, and individuals are increasingly participating in the creation and consumption of user-created content, which can be in the form of text , images, videos and audios.

Unfortunately, as the number and popularity of social networking sites, forums and communities has increased, so have cases of fake reviews, copyright infringement, fake news and disturbing content, Puritt said. To the extent that we have advanced with artificial intelligence and machine learning to support widespread efforts to remove it, the work in many cases must eventually be performed by people who understand the nuances and can make the necessary judgments and conclusions that an algorithm can not . This is why content moderators, whom we respectfully refer to as the first digital responders, are at the core of what we do. They are committed to protecting the general public from viewing this type of content, in order to help them feel and stay safe in our digital world, and to ensure that they do not experience its potentially harmful effects. in their mental health.

TELUS International is able to recruit individuals through word of mouth and referrals for content moderator positions, Puritt continued. We have no doubt that this is because we are known as the best class employer in the industry. This is mainly due to our culture of care and commitment to give back, our significant investment in the health and well-being of our team members and award-winning countries located around the world, and our genuine interest in comments and suggestions of our team members about how we can continually improve the experience of their employees.

At TELUS International, we are aware and very sensitive to the challenges associated with undertaking the important work of moderating content in an increasingly digitally activated world, Puritt continued. Just as cars enable us to enjoy and experience life and the world around us, their use is not without risk. The risk / reward ratio is considered acceptable by society, provided we ensure that cars are manufactured safely, that they are operated with care and that users obey the rules of the road. Implementing these considerations is critical.

The Internet also gives us tremendous access to information, where knowledge is power, and we have the ability to accomplish fantastic things at the speed of light, Puritt continued. Here, however, access and utilization of this capability must be guided by clear parameters. Identifying and implementing them is the best way to ensure that we can all continue to benefit from its value.

While it is not our role at TELUS International to set these policies, it is indeed our responsibility to ensure that our participation and support of this ecosystem is undertaken responsibly and professionally; and we take this responsibility very seriously, Puritt concluded.

