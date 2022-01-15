Sothebys International Realty 2022 Luxury Perspective Report





Sothebys International Realty is pleased to announce the release of its Luxury Outlook 2022 report, which identifies trends that could shape the world’s key housing markets in the coming year. The comprehensive report provides an insight into the high-end real estate industry as the onset and prohibitions of pandemic reopening spurred even stronger demand and inventory tried to keep pace. The global report reveals that relief from the market fury may not happen quickly as prices are expected to rise in 2022. In addition, a shift to a hybrid working model is encouraging more buyers to invest in real estate and look for more homes large that can accommodate distance work while staying within travel distance. The latest data Monthly luxury report by LIV Sothebys International Realty (LIV SIR), describes a similar picture for the Denver Mero luxury real estate market, where demand for high-end homes continues to rise even two years after the pandemic began. From year to year, the number of luxury listings sold in Denver increased by 66% in 2021. Interestingly, despite the sharp increase in the number of homes sold last year, the average price remained relatively constant moving at around 1,600,025 dollars for the year. Last year, Denver saw tremendous growth in luxury real estate sales, but we closed 2021 with an impressive low number of active listings, commented Shannel Ryan, president, LIV Sothebys International Realty, Metro Denver. Despite inventory shrinkage, the display of activity already hints at an early start to the sales season here and in all markets across Colorado. Expert review and global housing market analysis within Sotheby’s International Realtys 2022 Luxury Outlook report was compiled by surveying Sotheby’s International Realty agents worldwide who conduct transactions in the $ 10 million + price category. This information was complemented by the collection of supporting data from other key industry experts, including UBS Wealth Management; Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residency consulting firm; National Association of Realtors; in addition to art and luxury experts at Sothebys, the famous auction house, to wrap up luxury trends next year. The main findings presented in the report include:

2022 is likely to be the year of international buyers as borders open and vaccinations and boosters spread

Nearly half of respondents agree that an increase in interest rates could affect the market

In North America, millennials and Gen Xers are expected to make up the majority of luxury home buyers next year

Between 2018-2042, nearly $ 70 trillion will be passed on to older generations and millennials will continue to use their share of real estate, according to Cerulli Associates.

In the US, the valuation of second home prices is expected to continue even after the number of transactions has slowed down due to limited inventory

The most important appliances for today’s luxury buyers are a garage with storage, full bathroom on the ground floor, kitchen for dining and luxury bedroom. Click here to read the full report. To learn more about all the real estate market sectors in Colorado and to see a selection of great LIV Sotheby’s International Realtys listings, visit livsothebysrealty.com. The Denver Post news and editorial staff had no role in preparing this post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2022/01/14/sothebys-international-realty-2022-luxury-outlook-report-reveals-return-of-international-buyer-hybrid-work-model-fuels-real-estate-investment-real-estate-voices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos