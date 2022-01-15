Powerful Easter to blow up Nova Scotia with strong winds and winter weather





A strong nor eastern Friday is expected to bring heavy rains, strong winds and an icy mix of rain for southern and eastern Nova Scotia with heavy snow for more northern and western areas. It is the second winter storm to hit the province in a week. Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for all of Nova Scotia and advises postponing non-essential travel. There is also a possibility of power outages, so people are advised to book emergency supplies. Nova Scotia Power has activated its emergency operations center before the storm. From Friday at 11:30 p.m. AT, Nova Scotia Power was reporting that almost 26,000 customers were without electricity. In a press release, the company said it is not safe for crews to climb into buckets as winds exceed 80 km / h. He also said freezing temperatures could prolong outages as it makes it more difficult to remove ice and snow from equipment. Higher amounts of snowfall are expected from Yarmouth County through the Annapolis Valley and Cumberland County. Rain will be heavier in Guysborough County and south of the Breton Cape. (CBC) Rain this morning is expected to pass in the snow later this afternoon in the Annapolis Valley and northern Nova Scotia. The snow will be dense from time to time and mixed with ice pellets. The change will happen a little later for other parts of the province as well. The northern half of Nova Scotia, from Yarmouth County through the Annapolis Valley to Cumberland County, is likely to have more 20-40 centimeters of snow expected Friday evening through Saturday morning. FRIEND | CBC Meteorologist Tina Simpkin got your questions through Facebook about the storm Inside Nova Scotia, from west to east, it can expect about 10-20 millimeters of rain before it changes to a mixture of icy precipitation. About 10-20 centimeters of snow is expected on Friday evening. Along the Atlantic coast, dense rainfall of 20-50 millimeters is expected with the highest amounts in Guysborough County and the southern Cape of Breton. This will change Friday night into a mix of snow and ice pellets in quantities of 5-10 inches. Strong winds and falling temperatures Above all, strong northwest winds blowing between 60 and 100 km / h are expected across the province with the highest winds in Guysborough County and Cape Breton. The storm system will bring rain, ice, snow and strong winds. (CBC) “There is also a risk of storms on the eastern continent and Cape Breton overnight as the system intensifies,” said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. As the storm moves east on Saturday, Simpkin said strong winds will continue through the afternoon. Snow and sleet are expected to continue throughout the day with temperatures dropping. Saturday afternoon, the cooling of the wind will make it feel cold down to -28 in some parts of the province. There is also the possibility of a storm in some coastal communities during high tide Saturday morning and evening, including those along the Atlantic coast, Cape Breton and the Pictou and Antigonish counties. The Halifax Regional Municipality said in a press release Friday that the winter night parking ban will apply from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

