International
Firefighters in Regina continue investigations into the fire in an apartment building on the road Halifax – Regina
A day after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Regina heritage neighborhood, fire crews were on site, analyzing the rubble.
On the corner of 12th Street and Halifax, Regina Fire had their on-site investigation unit trying to determine if the building was actually empty and also trying to resolve the cause of the fire.
Fortunately they were able to give positive news from Friday’s findings.
Displaced residents
Previously, there had been conflicting reports on the ground about the tenants of the building and their efforts to find temporary housing through social services.
Carmichael Outreach is directly on the road from where the fire occurred. They provided emergency shelter for about 30 people who came out of the burned building.
Carmichael began coordinating with the mobile crisis, the Red Cross and social services as tenants warmed up.
Read more:
The fire department in Regina responds to the fire in the apartment
Carmichael told Global News that of the 15 people who went down the social services route, 13 were sheltered while 2 were rejected.
In a statement given to Global News, the Ministry of Social Services says, “Our understanding is that anyone who showed up on social services on Thursday either had a place to stay, or we were able to link them to housing.
Trends
COVID-19 vaccines still mandatory for Canadian cross-border truckers, federations say
COVID-19: Halifax woman tests positive in Cuba holiday, calls quarantine ‘confusing experience’
“Work continues with our community partners to support affected individuals to continue access to emergency shelter as needed and to link them with support to start arrangements for long-term housing options. ”
Fire Investigation
The fire started in the palace with five units only after 9 o’clock on Thursday morning.
When the crews arrived at the scene, the building was completely engulfed in flames and smoke was coming from inside.
It took the crews about three hours to contain the flames.
Due to the fire, the building had many structural stability problems and a collapsed roof, which made the entry of firefighters unsafe at the time.
Late Thursday evening a scaffolding was brought in and part of the building destroyed so that crews could enter the still-burning fire areas and completely extinguish the fire.
In the following days a complete dismantling of the building will take place, dividing it layer by layer.
Once dismantled, fire investigators will be able to determine where the fire started and the cause of the fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Gord Hewitt explained the process of using heavy machinery to secure and stabilize the building, while still unsure if there are bodies inside.
“It’s a very delicate process,” Hewitt said. “We must ensure the safety of our investigative team while also being careful and aware that there may still be casualties inside.”
Hewitt added that they have determined from fire patterns and signs that the flames originated in a unit kitchen, however a full understanding of the cause will take even longer.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8513066/regina-firefighters-continue-investigation-into-halifax-street-apartment-building-blaze/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]