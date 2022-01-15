Firefighters in Regina continue investigations into the fire in an apartment building on the road Halifax – Regina

A day after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Regina heritage neighborhood, fire crews were on site, analyzing the rubble.

On the corner of 12th Street and Halifax, Regina Fire had their on-site investigation unit trying to determine if the building was actually empty and also trying to resolve the cause of the fire.

Fortunately they were able to give positive news from Friday’s findings.

Halifax St. Fire Update: Investigators have been working at the scene today and a full search has been completed. We can confirm that no one was injured in this fire. The area of ​​origin has been the kitchen and the exact cause is still being determined. #YQR – Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) January 14, 2022

Displaced residents

Previously, there had been conflicting reports on the ground about the tenants of the building and their efforts to find temporary housing through social services.

Carmichael Outreach is directly on the road from where the fire occurred. They provided emergency shelter for about 30 people who came out of the burned building.

Carmichael began coordinating with the mobile crisis, the Red Cross and social services as tenants warmed up.

Carmichael told Global News that of the 15 people who went down the social services route, 13 were sheltered while 2 were rejected.

In a statement given to Global News, the Ministry of Social Services says, “Our understanding is that anyone who showed up on social services on Thursday either had a place to stay, or we were able to link them to housing.

“Work continues with our community partners to support affected individuals to continue access to emergency shelter as needed and to link them with support to start arrangements for long-term housing options. ”

Fire crews responded to a fire on block 1800 of Halifax Road.

Fire Investigation

The fire started in the palace with five units only after 9 o’clock on Thursday morning.

When the crews arrived at the scene, the building was completely engulfed in flames and smoke was coming from inside.

It took the crews about three hours to contain the flames.

Due to the fire, the building had many structural stability problems and a collapsed roof, which made the entry of firefighters unsafe at the time.

Apartment buildings on fire at 12 and Halifax at #Regina. More information to come. @GlobalRegina pic.twitter.com/DOiPt8wExz – Troy Charles (@Troy__Charles) January 13, 2022

Late Thursday evening a scaffolding was brought in and part of the building destroyed so that crews could enter the still-burning fire areas and completely extinguish the fire.

In the following days a complete dismantling of the building will take place, dividing it layer by layer.

Once dismantled, fire investigators will be able to determine where the fire started and the cause of the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Gord Hewitt explained the process of using heavy machinery to secure and stabilize the building, while still unsure if there are bodies inside.

“It’s a very delicate process,” Hewitt said. “We must ensure the safety of our investigative team while also being careful and aware that there may still be casualties inside.”

Hewitt added that they have determined from fire patterns and signs that the flames originated in a unit kitchen, however a full understanding of the cause will take even longer.