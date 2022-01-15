Some Maritimers plan international trips even though governments advise against it





For some Canadians, a large portion of the winter is heading south to escape the cold. I’m going to Holguin in Cuba, says Angela Carver, who lives in Windsor, NS Carver usually visits the south every year, however the pandemic forced him to stay home in 2021. Now, with both COVID-19 vaccines and a booster on her arm, she leaves for Cuba on Sunday. Do you know what, COVID is all around us. Basically, I will follow all the same protocols I do here. When I’m inside, I’ll wear a mask, but for the most part, if I’m out on the beach, I’ll not wear a mask or anything there, says Carver. Lewis Efford from Newfoundland feels the same. It has wintered in Florida every year since 2012. He has returned to the US for the first time in two years and says that in America, people are treating the pandemic much differently than in his own country. Two doors up last night there was a party on the street and they probably had 50 people there and everyone sat down and celebrated close by, elbow to elbow. I was invited but I said no. I would not take a chance to go, says Efford from his home in Homosassa, Fla. Nova Scotia Chief of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, says now is not the time to think about traveling internationally, with the highly transmissible Omicron variant causing record high levels of infection. As a result, health officials across Maritimes are dealing with record levels of hospitalizations. Now is the time to slow down, stay close to home and limit the amount of social contacts you have. You will have a chance to travel, this is coming, says Strang. Strang says he will feel comfortable giving it all clear to travel only after global vaccination levels rise He says if you decide to go south, make sure you have your COVID-19 shooting and keep rehearsals.

