Forecast for the International Signing Day of the Cleveland Guardians Major League





The Cleveland Guardians are currently linked with 14 players for their 2021 international signing class, who are set to sign on Saturday 15 January 2022 (or shortly thereafter). The Guardians are one of eight teams to receive a $ 6,262,600 allotment for the signing period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the international signing period started on July 2, but now starts on January 15 of each season. An international player is eligible to sign with a Major League team between January 15 and December 15, 2022. He must be 16 years old before signing. In practical terms, this means that players born after September 1, 2005, have the right to sign. Two of the best players in the class that will sign and become the next Guardians are outsider Jaison Chourio from Maracaibo, Venezuela and striker Victor Isturiz from Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Both will be signed with contracts in the north alone of $ 1 million each. Jason Chourio

OF

Maracaibo Venezuela

CJ Baseball Academy

MLB Pipeline Nr. 20 ranked the international perspective

Baseball America Nr. 26 ranked international perspective Chourio is an off-field player who hits the key, a dynamic athlete with many tools who should be able to stay in the center of the field. Chourio projects to be an above average runner and has a plus arm. It is too early to project him as a shooter, but like many prospects of his age, he is working on his plate discipline and field knowledge. Chourio’s older brother, Jackson, a short one, signed with the Brewers during the previous international signing period. Viktor Izturis

Catcher

Cabudaré, Venezuela

Izturis Academy

MLB Pipeline Nr. 40 ranked the international perspective

Baseball America Nr. 41 ranked international perspective Izturis a stick with his left hand that is currently a contact shooter with some pop, who has great awareness of the barrel and is able to know well the areas in the hit area. In defense, he shows soft hands and is developing arm strength with a chance of being an above-average midfielder in the future. Victor is the grandson of former MLB players Cesar and Maicer Izturis. Here are some other perspectives on Guardians: Zona Batista

SS

San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Mamacelia Academy Gueile Borrome

SS

Caracas Venezuela

Lion Baseball Academy Borrome is a natural athlete, with a very aggressive style of play, he has an incredible ability to steal the base. He has the ability to hit across the field and has a chance to develop more power as he matures. In defense, he has an excellent wing and has a chance to stay on the ball, but has the ability to play all over the field. Jose Cedeno

Catcher

Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Future Stars Baseball Academy Brian Guedez

SS

Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Estrellas Baseball Academy Guedez is an athletic player, with the ability to hit the ball across the field and can develop more power as he matures. He has the ability to handle both short and second, but as he continues to grow, he may lose some mobility and become more profiled as a second base for the future. Joseph Gomez

OF

La Vega, Dominican Republic

Marmolejos Baseball Academy Pedro Hernandez Jr.

SS

Aguadulce, Colce, Panama

Pocri Academy Lions Hernandez Jr. has good contact skills, with a smooth swing. He makes constant contacts, has good discipline on the plate and knows the hitting area well. His stick has a chance to be special in the future. Hernandez Jr. has a 50-degree arm, with secure hands. He will most likely move from the short station to the second base in the future as he is profiled to fit better there. He has a high baseball IQ and is mature for his age. Yorfran John

SS

Caracas Venezuela

Mujica Baseball Academy Alberto Mendez

SS

Caracas Venezuela

Diamond Baseball Academy Yefri Mercedes

SS

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

HPP Baseball Academy Moses Molero

OF

Maracaibo Venezuela

Connell Academy Rafael Ramirez Jr.

SS

San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Tatis Dynasty Nomar Velasquez

SS

Cumana, Venezuela

Academy and CF Prospectos

