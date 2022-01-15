Dual task keeping Chris Kemp of Padres busy while the international window opens

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and he took a lead role in the Padres alternative site with USD, Chris Kemp swapped his home base from an apartment in the Dominican Republic to one in the Gaslamp neighborhood. It is a cozy place, in which he spent more time if he was not crossing the globe while overseeing all aspects of the amateur club scouting operation.

The opening of the 2022 international signature window, opened on Saturday, has certainly filled his itinerary.

You can go from Carolina with Jake Koenig to land in Georgia with Tyler Stubblefield, Kemp said by phone from the Dominican Republic, referring to a couple of Padres area scouts. Then you are heading to the Bahamas to see (a perspective) and this can lead us to a Venezuelan showcase in Colombia and then meet (Dominican coordinator) Alvin Duran to see a Cuban showcase in the Dominican and then maybe you are going to the University of Miami or Oklahoma for a professional day.

It’s a worldwide, comprehensive job right now.

Not that the Kemps plate was not already complete by withdrawing the dual duty as Padre’s minor league field coordinator and international director of scouting.

But a restructuring at the end of the season prompted AJ Preller, President of Baseball Operations, to withdraw Kemp from the development of local players so that he could oversee both the international amateur market, with the help of international supervisor Trevor Schumm and others. amateur draft (Director of amateur scouting Mark Conner has since moved on to a special assistant role).

While Kemps’s roots are in amateur quest, the international market has been Kemps’s bread and butter since Preller brought it on board as he jumped from the Rangers front office to lead Padres.

Under Preller, international staff successes include the discovery of Luis Patio for $ 130,000 during the $ 80 million spending in the 2016-17 class, the signing of Euribiel Angeles for $ 300,000 while under penalty in 2018, and the addition of Daniel Victor A. Montesino in the winter past to form the core of Padre’s most successful Dominican Summer League squad to date.

Pitchers Adrin Moren, Michel Bez, Efrain Contreras and Adrin Martinez may be the only international amateurs signed by Kemps staff on the current 40-man roster, but his international classes have contributed enough to complete the trade for Yu Darvish. (Reginald Preciado, Ismael Mena and Yeison Santana), Blake Snell (Patio), Mike Clevinger (Gabriel Arias) and Austin Nola (Andres Muoz).

Among the prospects with which Padres, with a $ 6.26 million bonus group, are tied for the next window are Dominican right winger Jarlin Susana and Cuban short Yendry Rojas, both among America’s top 25 amateurs. Baseball.

Padres have been on Susanna’s trail since last year, but could not get her into their 2021 pool. At 6 feet-6 and 240 pounds, the 17-year-old features a 94-98 mph four-seater car with a late-break slider, a twist and a shift that drowns out power.

Baseball America expects Susana to command the biggest bonus, over $ 1 million, given for each pitcher in the 2022 international market.

The left-handed guard, a potential five-tool prospect, must also sign for seven figures as Kemp continues to complete a system in which Preller has often delved into forming the big league list into a contender.

As hard as it is to watch the kids move from time to time, Kemp said, this is the last game.

It is a passion; is a vital mission, Kemp said. We talk about it all the time when we meet parents on a home visit or with a high school player or in a Zoom with college players or coaches in Venezuela. We talk about how there has never been a World Series title in San Diego.

We feel close. We feel like we are approaching the behavior of a World Series show at Gaslamp and that is what I am living for now.