MLK events, EPCOT International Arts Festival and more WFTV starts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you looking for something to do this weekend?
Here are nine events taking place in Central Florida.
1. Celebrating the Eatonville Dr. Parade. Martin Luther King Jr.
Celebrating the Eatonville Dr. Parade. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Saturday at 14:00.
Attendees can enjoy food, vendors, music and entertainment during the holiday.
2. MLK Holiday Parade
The center of Dr. Phillips for Performing Arts, Southwest Orlando Jaycees and the Orlando Mayors Commission, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will host Orlando downtown holiday parade Martin Luther King, Jr. this weekend.
The showcase is free to the public and will start at 11:00 The event will feature food trucks and will feature dancing, comedy, community organizations, drums, music, artistic expression and much more.
READ: The man from Florida wins $ 13.75 million first prize for Lotto
3. Hula Bowl
The Hula Bowl 2022 will be held at Bounce House this weekend.
Bowl is a star college football game typically held in Hawaii. He moved to Orlando this year because Aloha Stadium near Honolulu was closed for renovations.
The match is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday.
4. Tas SPIRAL Tropical
The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl will also be held this weekend at Camping World Stadium.
Tasi presents the best college football seniors to NFL scouts and general managers traveling from all over the country to the event.
5. 33rd Anniversary ZORA! Festival
ZORA annual! The festival will continue this weekend in Eatonville.
READ: ZORA! The festival announces the 2022 lineup: What to expect
EXTENDED ZORA for 2022! The festival runs through Sunday, January 30, with the highlights of the day of the week including the opening exhibition of the National Museum of Fine Arts Zora Neale Hurston Afrofuturism in the Visual Realm; Art in Eatonville; Eatonville Yards and Gardens; African-American Women’s Forum; Afrofuturism Conference; and the ninth annual ZORA! STEM conference for high school students.
6. Steinmetz Hall Opening CeremonyY
Center for Performing Arts Dr. Phillips will open Steinmetz Hall on Friday.
It is said to be one of the most perfect acoustic spaces in the world.
The opening ceremony will be held from 11:00 a.m. to noon Friday.
7. EPCOT International Art Festival
The EPCOT International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend.
Disney said the festival will celebrate the best of visual, culinary and performing arts in one destination.
8. Orlando Solar Bears vs Wheeling Nailers
The Orlando Solar Bears will meet face to face with Wheeling Nailers at the Amway Center on Friday.
The game starts at 19:00
9. Asian Lantern Festival: Outdoors
It’s the last weekend to watch the Asian Lantern Festival: In the Wild at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.
The screen contains more than 100 lanterns larger than life scattered throughout the zoo.
The event takes place at night, outside the normal opening hours of the zoo, until January 16.
READ: Central Florida Zoo Opens Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild
Tickets for the event must be purchased online.
