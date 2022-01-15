China reaffirms opposition to US sanctions on Iran Political News





Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his Iranian counterpart during a meeting in Jiangsu that the US bears the primary responsibility for continuing the diplomatic stalemate.

China has reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral US sanctions against Iran at a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart, while supporting efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between the major powers and Iran. The Chinese Foreign Ministry website on Saturday published a summary of the meeting between Wang and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday in Wuxi city, Jiangsu province. During his visit, Amirabdollahian announced the launch of a 25-year co-operation agreement between the Islamic Republic and communist-ruled China. Irans Press TV reported that Amirabdollahian also gave an important written message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wang, who is also a state adviser, said the U.S. bore the brunt of the continuing tensions with Iran after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal between the major powers and Iran. Under the terms of the agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran would restrict uranium enrichment activity, making it more difficult to develop nuclear weapons, although Tehran denies having nuclear weapons plans. . In return, international sanctions will be lifted, allowing Iran to sell its oil on the international market. Wang said China would resolutely support the resumption of negotiations on a nuclear pact. But he said China strongly opposes unilateral illegal sanctions against Iran, political manipulation through topics including human rights and interference in the internal affairs of Iran and other countries in the region. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump reinstated sanctions that severely damaged the Iranian economy after withdrawing from the nuclear pact, saying conditions did not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear activities, ballistic missile program and regional influence. A year later, Iran began gradually rebuilding its enriched uranium reserves, refining it to a higher purity of decomposition and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production. Iran and the US remain locked in talks on whether a compromise can be found to renew the deal and dispel fears of a wider war in the Middle East. A source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Friday that many issues remain unresolved. Wang, who earlier this week met with several counterparts from Gulf Arab countries concerned about the possible threat from Iran, also said China hopes to establish a dialogue mechanism with Gulf countries to discuss regional security issues.

