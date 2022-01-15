UN in Geneva celebrates 6 decades supporting impartial television news

For years, the United Nations and its agencies in Geneva have relied on global news agencies and other media based on Palace of Nations to get the latest stories in the world every day.

But a special partnership with the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union (EBU) ensures that public service broadcasters across Europe and around the world have access to live broadcasts and video news coming from the UN office. in the Swiss city, a major source. of international news content.





Photo of the UN / Jean Marc Ferr A member of the European Broadcasting Union staff at work at their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Challenging fake news

The partnership includes challenging fake news, leading a transparent and balanced distribution of facts, and restoring public trust in democratic institutions as the cornerstones of public service media, explains EBU Director General Noel Curran.

The decades-long relationship between the two organizations, whose mandates require a clear, impartial, impartial and independent portrayal of the world as it is today, also acknowledges how effective television can be in the public interest and in defending the faith. , diversity. and innovation.

At the UN, we cover many forgotten crises that very few other broadcasters carry, from the world’s largest humanitarian emergency in Yemen to insecurity in the Central African Republic, Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo or the mass relocation to the Sahel, this is largely linked to the urgency of climate change, says UNTV news producer Daniel Johnson, who is in regular contact with the news desk. EBUs for Upcoming Stories of Interest.

He is also a popular voice for UN News listeners, as a regular presenter of our daily news and the UN weekly Catch-Up podcast Dateline Geneva.

In addition to all the UN and international agencies in Geneva, they were also extremely privileged to have Human Rights Council so close too, said Daniel. It is about 60 meters while the crow flies from the UNTV studio, so we can jump in to follow its work, if there is a large or broken story there, to make sure they do not disappear.

Every year, UNTV Geneva produces about 200 edited international news items, which are distributed through EBUs Eurovision News Exchange. The partnership also extends to events of tremendous interest that promote the multilateral values ​​of both organizations.





Strengthened cooperation

An additional and recently established partnership involving both entities is the UN Communications Group for people working on video. After the European group was formed with the EBU offering the reception, it was joined in 2020 by its North American counterpart.

In a sense, COVID has made our collaboration stronger, as so many operations have gone hybrid, and therefore rely on direct audio-visual support, says Michele Zaccheo, Head of UNTV & Radio and Group Coordinator.

When the pandemic started, we came together not only to fight misinformation about COVID, but to see how we could concretely work together and support each other.

EBUs Social Media Newswire, which the EBU created to provide social media content that is reliable enough to broadcast, is similar to Verified, initiAtivE of Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, and UNTV acted to bring the two initiatives together to find ways to support each other.

Looking to the future, both organizations are looking at ways to further combat hate speech and genocide denial as well as misinformation. We were watching how digital content and news were being distributed online, says Liz Corbin, Deputy Director of Media and Head of News, EBU.

This ability to keep on finding ways to help each other and how to make more trustworthy and credible news content available to more audiences is what inspires us.

For more on the 60th anniversary of the Exchange of News, listen to the UN special podcast in Geneva: Behind the target: how UNTV Geneva broadcasts news worldwide.