Walt Disney’s restored GI to highlight the Disney Convention





N234MM, a retired Gulfstream I owned by Walt Disney Co. and previously used as a personal transport for Walt Disney’s own, will be an attraction featured at this year’s D23 Convention at the Anaheim Convention Center near Disneyland in September, the company announced yesterday. . The exhibition will be called Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane introduced by Amazon. “The two-turboprop author was bought in 1964 by Disney, who designed its interior with his wife, Lillian. -Disney curious to get caught during flights. The aircraft was used to fly Disney and its staff from California to New York to oversee the company’s installations at the 1964 World’s Fair and later to design and build Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It is said that Disney would also take the place of the co-pilot and operate the controls for short periods of time during cross-country flights. Originally referred to as “Metro-Metro Two-Three-Four” by air traffic controllers, the latter part was quickly replaced by “Mickey-Mouse”, giving the aircraft the nickname “The Mouse”. It is said that while making a crossing over San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the Gulfstream, Disney spied on El Morro Castle, which served as his inspiration after the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in its parks. The aircraft served for 28 years, transporting company employees and even special passengers, such as three former presidents and other celebrities. His last flight occurred on October 8, 1992, when he flew to Walt Disney World in Florida, landed on a street inside the company property, and exhibited in the back of the MGM Disney Studios (now Disney Hollywood) theme area. park. For most of his life, the 15-passenger plane carried a somewhat indescribable paint, consisting of a wide orange stripe along the windows and a small orange circle with a Mickey Mouse logo on the tail. or published video from the company shows once again wearing that scheme. The company did not respond AIN investigation whether GI, which still maintains active FAA registration, is returning to flight status.

