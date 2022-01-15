‘Not business as usual’: Ottawa Hospital makes changes to mid-wave surgeries





Ottawa Hospital says “It’s not business as usual,” as it deals with staff shortages and an increase in patients during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ottawa’s largest hospital continues to actively recruit nurses and other health care professionals to support patient care, using “unconventional spaces” for patients including the hospital gymnasium. It’s been a week since Ottawa Hospital implemented the next phase of growth plans to deal with increasing patient capacity and staffing pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As the current COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, this wave is different from anything we have seen during this pandemic, in the hospital and in our community,” the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement on Twitter. “We have had to make changes to the way we operate. As much as we hate to say it is not business as usual.” The Ottawa Hospital says that while the severity of many cases of COVID-19 in the hospital is lower than in previous waves, “Omicron’s high transmissibility, combined with staffing and space challenges, has created tremendous strain. “. The Ottawa Hospital has implemented new measures to address the growing number of patients, minimize the impact on staff, and continue to provide acute care, including redeploying staff and physicians to new areas. CTV News Ottawa reported this week that the hospital’s growth plans during the Omicron wave include the transfer of several patients to a gymnasium at the Rehabilitation Center for treatment. “Rest assured that our teams have worked extremely hard to identify temporary spaces that could become care areas if needed,” the Ottawa Hospital said on Twitter. “They have been carefully selected and adapted to ensure that they are safe and appropriate for patient care.” This week, Ottawa Hospital issued an urgent request for doctors and medical students to fill the number of nurses as the hospital deals with staff shortages. “This is a new initiative for Ottawa Hospital as part of our overall response to the pandemic. Like other hospitals in the region, TOH is relocating staff to help increase the need for patient care during this pandemic wave. COVID-19, ”the Ottawa Hospital said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Friday. “We thank our healthcare staff for their tireless efforts, many of whom have taken on new tasks and relocated to different areas. TOH continues to actively recruit nurses and other healthcare professionals to ensure that patients get the support they need. “ As of Friday, 94 nurses and staff members are currently out of work due to COVID-19-related illnesses. ‘HOPE SIGNS’ As Ottawa Hospital deals with an increase in patients and staff challenges, he says, “There are many hopeful signs on the horizon.” They include internationally trained nurses providing hospital support and increasing third-dose rates among hospital staff. “Thank you #OttCity for all the support you have shown to healthcare workers,” said Ottawa Hospital. “There may be some tough days ahead, but as always, we will get through this because we are # Together stronger.” The severity of many cases of COVID-19 in the hospital is lower than in previous waves, but Omicron’s high transmittance, combined with staff and space challenges, has created tremendous strain not only for TOH, but for the health system in general.

