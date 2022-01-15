Covid Global Report: Omicron Alarm in Southern Chinese city on Macau border | Coronavirus

The southern Chinese city of Zhuhai has suspended public bus lines after announcing it had detected at least seven cases of the highly transmitted Omicron coronavirus variant there and warned residents not to leave the city.

The seaside town, which borders the Macau gambling center, said late Friday that Omicron had been discovered in a mildly ill and six asymptomatic patients, after mass testing due to a case in a neighboring town.

China is battling a series of coronavirus outbreaks, including some of the Omicron variant, as it raises its vigilance against the virus ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Millions of people across the country have been ordered to stay home in recent weeks, with many domestic flights canceled and factories closed.

Zhuhai officials have urged residents to avoid leaving the city if it is not necessary, with those doing so being asked to show negative Covid test results within the last 24 hours. The city had begun mass testing for its population of 2.4 million people on Friday after a Covid case was discovered in neighboring Zhongshan earlier in the week.

China reported 165 new cases on Saturday, up from 201 the day before.

Meanwhile, at United States, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its guidelines for Americans on masks, recommending wearing the most protective mask you can, while not supporting the nationwide use of the N95 type.

The CDC clarified on its website that people can choose respirators such as the N95 and KN95, including removing concerns related to supply shortages for the N95. Americans need to wear the most protective mask you can to fit well and that you will wear consistently, the CDC added.

He said he wanted to encourage Americans to wear masks, it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask instead of pushing them to wear only the highest degree face protection, but also said explicitly that respirators are best while loosely woven fabric products offer the least protection. He said the revised recommendations reflect the science of camouflage, including what we have learned in the last two years since the pandemic began.

The US is counting about 1,800 deaths from Covid-19 and 780,000 new infections every day mostly in the world, as well as record levels of hospitalized patients. Omicron-related growth appears to be slowing in areas that were first hit, including states in the northeast and south, according to a Reuters analysis. In western states, the number of new cases increased by 89% last week compared to last week.

Australia is likely to be near the peak of its Omicron wave, authorities said on Saturday, as they warned that daily infections would remain near record levels for the coming weeks as more than 100,000 cases were reported for the fourth day in a row.

By limiting the spread of the coronavirus through severe restrictions earlier in the pandemic, Australia is suffering record loads of cases from Omicron. Most parts of the country have shifted to a strategy to live with the virus after achieving high vaccination rates. Modeling from several states makes me believe we are close to the peak of this wave in terms of cases, said Paul Kelly, chief health officer.

Infections have been declining over the past three days as the rise in hospitalizations in the worst-hit New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, has slowed slightly, official data showed.

Most states deal with record hospitalizations from the Omicron wave, with authorities saying unvaccinated young people make up a significant number of admissions in Australia.

Brazil The Ministry of Health reported 112,286 new cases in the last 24 hours and 251 deaths from Covid-19. Brazil has had 22,927,203 cases since the start of the pandemic, while the official death toll has risen to 620,796 according to ministry data.

