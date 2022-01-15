Braves News: Free international agency opens today, Melky Cabrera retires and more





As we look forward to further developments from the now ongoing CBA talks, it is important to remember that today is the day when free international agents can sign. The Braves are finally out of the penalty area in terms of free international agency and are expected to sign with at least two high-profile free international agents. If you need a quick primer on what’s going on with international signatures, we’ve got you covered right here. Looking a little further, on January 15, 2002, Gary Sheffield was brought to Atlanta in the trade that sent Brian Jordan, Odalis Perez and a junior league player to Los Angeles Dodgers. The outfielder started with a slow start in the early months of the 2002 season, but worked hard until late to produce an average of 0.307 hits and hit 25 home runs. The 2003 Sheffields season with the Braves was undoubtedly one of the best of his career. He dropped .330 / .419 / .604 that season, with 39 home runs and 132 RBIs. His WAR reached a career high of 6.8. This dominant season put the then 35-year-old in 3rd place for MVP voting, behind Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols. Sheffields’s short time in Atlanta ended after the 2003 season, when he entered the free agency and signed a deal with New York Yankees. More Braves News: Would Mark Teixeira be in the Hall of Fame if he escaped injury? Learn about the state of Atlanta’s future, blocking concerns and more in yesterday’s Braves Mailbag. MLB News: Bullfighting rays, Jean Ramirez, passed away on January 11th. The cause of death was considered a suicide. OF Melky Cabrera announces retirement after 15 consecutive seasons in MLB. Cabrera spent a brief spell with the Braves, but had his most productive season with the Giants. Following the approval of the robo-umps in 2019, The Atlantic League will return to traditional referees.

