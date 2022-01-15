MLB Rumors: Giants linked to two 30 major international prospects





Many of the most exciting new players in the game no longer come from just the United States, but from countries around the world. These players are not drafted into the traditional June amateur draft, but tend to be discovered by teams internationally and then signed with international amateur contracts for free agents. The signing period for this new cycle starts on Saturday, January 15, with a delay from last summer when it was supposed to be done due to COVID. Because of the way players can sign, many players enter the opening round on January 15 with a handshake agreement already in effect. It is not official until there is pen and ink on paper, but this article well describes two of the most exciting perspectives that the San Francisco Giants relate to. Remember: the current prospect of the Giants, Marco Luciano, was a free international agent who signed in the 2018 class. A quick explanation of how the IFA class works: each team is given a bonus set, a certain amount that depends on the size of the team’s market, and whether they have a penalty for signing a player who turned down a QO. The bonus group has a hard cap and can not be exceeded, but bonuses of $ 10,000 or less are excluded from the group. For this cycle, The Giants have a bonus group worth $ 5,179,700, the second lowest level, though not as low as the Toronto Blue Jays or Los Angeles Dodgers, who both have to pay a penalty for signing players who turned down their QOs (George Springer and Trevor Bauer, respectively). As a source for this article, I am using this tweet from @giantsprospectsa, I highly recommend following up on any and all Giants news! The new international signing cycle will open on Saturday. The Giants will sign two of MLBdotcom’s top 30:

SS Ryan Reckley – BAH

C Juan Perez – VEN Other players I have heard:

E Erick Arosemena – PAN

C Alessandro Duran – VEN

RHP Mauricio Estrella – DR

E Alfonso Perez – DR

INF Denny Riera – DR GPT (@giantsprospects) January 10, 2022 The Giants are the favorite to sign with Ryan Reckley (# 9 on MLB.com), a 17-year-old key hitting the short table from the Bahamas. Reckley has an overall FV of 55, with praise for his athleticism and short-distance defense, as well as his above-average contact skills and bat speed that allow him to be projected as a plus striker. He also has speeds above average and can steal bases. He has average strength, but is only 17 years old and has room to grow, as well as the fact that he can become more of a glove and contact profile. He is expected to sign for $ 2 million. The Giants are tied to SS / SHH Ryan Reckley (16.5Y, 5’10 “170, Bahamas) in the 21-22 international cycle, for BA. Ranked 8th in the class. Athletics, plus speed , good performance in SS, good barrel control, efficient oscillation from both sides. Expected to sign for> 2M.https://t.co/dpEQDntk2r pic.twitter.com/gJVP0D4VRL GPT (@giantsprospects) March 2, 2021 The Giants are also linked to Juan Perez (# 30 on MLB.com), a 17-year-old attractive right-hand man outside Venezuela. Perez has an overall FV of 50, with praise for his defense and strength, with evolving talent in blocking and calling games. He also has good stick-to-ball skills and the ability to make difficult contacts. He is the 3rd grabber in his class, a testament to his massive potential. There is very little information on other prospects, but keep an eye out for signatures starting tomorrow (and summarize well with videos and discovery reports once they become available!)

