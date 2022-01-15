International
More than 53,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity amid the mighty Easter
A powerful Easter celebration across the province left more than 53,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power on Saturday morning and canceled many flights at Halifax Airport.
As of 9:41 a.m., the company said 53,683 customers had no electricity. The outages covered the entire continent, with the largest concentrated in Bridgewater, Halifax and Chester. Several hundred people in Cape Breton were without electricity.
In a press release issued Saturday morning, Nova Scotia Power said the company had more than 500 people on the ground working to restore energy.
He said winds reached 90 km / h along the South Coast and Halifaxand exceeded 120 km / h along the East Coast.
The Halifax Transit service is suspended until noon Saturday, while a decision on Halifax Municipal Recreational Facilities will be made at 10:00 AM All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries are closed during the day.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the strongest winds were being felt north of Nova Scotia across the continent, pushing the coast from Lunenburg to Sheet Harbor. She said strong winds will move east this morning.
Simpkin said the continent can expect to see five to 10 inches of extra snow this morning.
Snow will pass in the storm and snow will be scattered this afternoon. Winds of up to 60 km / h are expected this morning with speeds of up to 90. This afternoon the wind will be reduced to 40 km / h with thunderstorms of up to 70.
Temperatures will drop to 13 degrees Celsius this afternoon, with cold winds that will make it feel like 28 degrees Celsius.
In Cape Breton five to 15 millimeters of rain and freezing rain is expected this morning, as well as 5-15 inches of snow later in the morning and afternoon.
Snow warnings have been issued for Victoria and Inverness counties. Five to 15 centimeters are cut today and another 5-15 tonight.
Temperatures on the island will drop from 6 to 9 degrees Celsius this afternoon, with cold winds of 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.
Simpkin said northwest winds will rise to 60km / h and blow up to 100, but will slowly decrease tonight.
