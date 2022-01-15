Blue Jays Signs International Free Agent Catcher Luis Meza





With a new nuclear and farm system full of international success stories for free agents, the Toronto Blue Jays added another stick to the mix when the signing period began on Saturday, January 15th. The head of the Toronto 2021-2022 class of international signings of free agents is 17-year-old attractive Luis Meza. The Jays gave Meza a $ 2,250,000 bonus, for Jesse Sanchez and MLB Pipeline. A 50-year overall perspective, Meza was ranked as the 33rd international classroom perspective for MLB and the youngster ranked 11th America’s Big Baseball Board. With a “loose and easy swing”, according to Baseball America, Meza is one of the best young players in Venezuela with strong contact skills across the field and space within him to develop more power . He owns a compact swing with a kick to the leg and much of Meza’s value comes from his projectability behind the plate. At the age of 17, he has advanced in pop time and a strong arm for an allure, and joins a long list of recent Venezuelan prospects who have entered professional baseball. Three of the top six baseball prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, are Venezuelans, with Toronto’s Gabriel Moreno (signed as a midfielder) joining Los Angeles Dodger Diego Cartaya and New York Met Francisco Alvarez. Other international perspectives cassociated with the Blue Jays, according to Baseball America, are Dominican footballer Jean Carlo Joseph, Railin Tejada and pitcher Raudy Gomez. Meza and Class 2022 join a deep and successful group of free international agents signed by the Blue Jays in recent years. IFAs Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk stand out on the Toronto MLB list and six of the organization’s top 10 prospects were acquired through the free international agency. The league’s main prospect Moreno leads a group that includes domestic players Orelvis Martinez, Otto Lopez, Miguel Hiraldo, Estiven Machado, Leo Jimenez and Manuel Beltre. Beltre led Toronto’s signing class in 2021, when Jays signed the teen’s contract with a $ 2.6 million signing bonus along with 10 other players. The international signing periods 2020 and 2021 were postponed from July to next January due to COVID-19. Despite the lack of a collective agreement, the 2021 period began on January 15, as planned. H / T Baseball America and MLB Pipeline

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays/news/blue-jays-sign-luis-meza-international-free-agency-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos