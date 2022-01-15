Thanasi Kokkinakis wins first ATP title at Adelaide International ahead of Australian Open





Thanasi Kokkinakis has won his first ATP title after defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the Adelaide International final. Main points: Thanasi Kokkinakis has been crowned champion at Adelaide International

This is the Australian's first victory in the ATP tournament

This is the Australian’s first victory in the ATP tournament American Madison Keys won the women’s title earlier in the day The Australian came from a set down to win the close fight 6-7,7-6, 6-3. Ahead of next week’s “Australian Open”, Kokkinakis had to work hard for the title, with both menbrillianton serving. The first two sets went to draws. It took 128 minutes before the first service break and went the Australian way. Came into the opening match of the decisive set when Kokkinakas finally snatched his chance. He was up 30-30 in the game, before the French pulled him into the 30-all. But then the 25-year-old raised the pressure to win the next two points and take the lead in the decisive set. He held control by winning his next love service match, taking the lead with two games on set. With a roaring crowd right behind him, Kokkinakis maintained his composure as he closed out his maiden title. He finished the match only with the second break of service in the match. Madison Keys wins the Adelaide WTA event in preparation for the Australian Open The Madison Keys lost just three games on their way to victory. ( Getty: Sarah Reed ) The Madison Keys have warmed up for the Australian Open by winning an all-American WTA tournament final in Adelaide against Alsion Riske. The 2017 US Open runner-up never allowed her compatriot a glimpse into the race, giving her way to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just over an hour to win her sixth WTA title . Keys, who has slipped into her current 87th place due to injuries and loss of form in recent years, had advanced to the finals after overcoming a leg injury to beat in three sets third-placed Coco Gauff in another all-American match. semifinals. On Saturday, Keys showed why she is ranked seventh in the world, with her powerful service and offensive kicks that proved too hot to face for Riske. Keys won the first set in 29 minutes. Riske ranked 57th then lost her first set of second set service, from which she never recovered as Keys penetrated again late in the second set and then served her up for her title. seen since winning in Cincinnati in 2019. Keys faces a tricky first-round opponent at Melbourne Park next week at Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin. Riske plays in the first round with Donna Vekic. ABC / AP

