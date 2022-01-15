Arsenal women sign with Swedish national team Stina Blackstenius





Arsenal women have confirmed the signing of Swede Stina Blackstenius from BK Hacken. Blackstenius, 25, whose contract expired at the end of the year, was linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham, but it is Jonas Eidevalls’s team that has chosen to sign him. She was the top scorer in the Swedish league in 2021, scoring 17 goals as well as recording eight assists in 21 games. “I feel great to be here, I’m very happy to be joining a club as big and big as Arsenal,” she said. I got a very good first impression of this club, they play really good football and I wanted to be a part of that. I feel like I can become a better player in this environment. Eidevall added: I was pleased that Stina signed. She is a world-class talent who will add even more quality to our team. Her game fits well with the style we are applying here at Arsenal and I am confident she will take her game to an even higher level here with us. Everyone at the club is excited to announce Stina’s signing, said the head of women’s football Clare Wheatley. She is one of the best strikers in the world and a considerable number of clubs were interested in securing her signature this summer, so we are delighted to have made her an Arsenal player. We all look forward to seeing him in action soon. The 25-year-old has played in Sweden for most of her career, winning two Swedish league titles and three Swedish Cups. She also spent two seasons in France with Montpellier, scoring 25 goals in 43 league games between 2017 and 2019. She was also an instrumental figure on Sweden’s path to the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. She scored five goals, two of which came in their impressive 3-0 victory over the United States in the group stage. The center-forward also snatched the opening goal in the final only for Canada to equalize and then win on penalties. (Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

