Alexa McDonough was ‘a public servant in the best sense’, says the NS prime minister





Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston says the hallmark of Alexa McDonough’s political career was the respect she had for the people she represented. “She was a public servant in the truest sense of the word and will be greatly missed by people across Canada,” Houston said in a statement Saturday. McDonough, 77, died at a Halifax nursing home on Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The politician’s career for a long time included serving as Leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party and as leader of the federal party. McDonough became the first woman to lead a major political party in Canada when she became leader of Nova ScotiaNDPin 1980, a post she held until 1994, when she left. She was elected chair of the federal NDP in 1995 and held that post until 2003, but continued to serve as an MP for two more terms, until 2008. “Alexa McDonough was a pioneer, whose name will be mentioned in the same spirit as Agnes Macphail and Gladys Porter,” Houston said. Macphail was the first woman elected to the House of Commons in Canada and Porter was the first female member of the Nova Scotia Legislature. McDonough is greeted by supporters as he attends a rally in Corner Brook, NL, in 2000. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press) In a statement, Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill said people still talk to him about McDonough when he paints in Halifax Chebucto, her previous riding. “In her glory on the doorstep, Alexa loved people and people loved her back,” he said. Burrill said McDonough had a huge impact on generations of women in Nova Scotia. NDP Federal Leader Jagmeet Singh said McDonough will miss him greatly. “She dedicated her life to social justice, defended women in politics and never backed down from a challenge,” he said in a Twitter post. Capable of finding the middle ground Former CBC reporter Peter Mansbridge has interviewed McDonough many times over the years. He said she was adept at finding the middle ground with her colleagues and opponents. Mansbridge noted that McDonough’sroots were in the Liberal Party. She helped create the Nova Scotia Liberals’s social policy platform in the 1970 provincial election, but she left the party in 1974 after being disappointed and joining the NDP. “She has always been viewed with some suspicion by the party left,” Mansbridge said. “However, she managed to overcome these differences for most of her term.” MORE KEY STORIES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/alexa-mcdonough-death-jan-15-2022-1.6316452 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos