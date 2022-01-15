Eastway Tank Explosion: What We Know About Victims





Relatives of some of the victims of Thursday’s deadly explosion at a truck facility on Merivale Road are mourning the loss of their loved ones. Six people are suspected to have died from the blast. Police confirmed a death on Friday and said five other people were missing and presumed dead. Police are not revealing their identities, but say their families have been notified. The Eastway Tank explosion is one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Ottawa history. Relatives on social networks have publicly identified two of the victims. Kayla Ferguson was from Carleton Place. Her mother Janet said on Facebook shortly after the blast that she was unable to catch her daughter, then said she had received a call from police. In a Facebook post on Saturday, she said Kayla is missing, but will never be forgotten. “I am very lost and numb inside,” she wrote. “Your brother says he loves you too, Nana and Aunt Margret are together. You all take care of each other up there.” Rick Bastien, 57, of Luskville, Que., Was publicly identified on social media by the family on Friday. “As I sit here and think about all the things he told me, all the things we did, I’m very sorry he was gone,” his son Josh Bastien said in a Facebook post. “My father was one of the most diligent types I have ever known.” Rick Bastien’s Facebook page says he was a welder / manufacturer / mechanic at Eastway Tank. The investigation into what happened at the Eastway Tank on Merivale Road on Thursday afternoon is ongoing and recovery efforts at the severely damaged site are ongoing. Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd. is a custom manufacturer of tank trucks for the North American and international market and has been in business since 1968. Neil Greene, the owner and president of the family-run business, said he is “completely devastated” and that the company remains in close contact with investigators to reach the end of what happened. –With files by Katie Griffin and Jeremie Charron from CTV News Ottawa.

