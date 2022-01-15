Deadly blast at a workplace in Ottawa: Top stories in Ottawa this week

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

One person has died and five others remain missing after an explosion and fire at a truck facility on the southern edge of Ottawa.

Ottawa Police, the Ottawa Fire Department, the Department of Labor, and the Marshall Fire Department continued the investigation Saturday into the deadly incident at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road Thursday afternoon.

“At first I thought it was an earthquake,” Coun said. Tim Tierney, who was in the area at the time of the fire.

“The ground was shaking and then suddenly, a few seconds later, I suddenly hear the noise.”

On Friday, police confirmed that one person had died at the hospital. Four men and a woman remain missing. It is believed they were in the building when the blast occurred.

Relatives have publicly identified two of the victims on social media.

Kayla Ferguson of Carleton Place.

Rick Bastien, 57, of Luskville, Que.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The Ottawa Chief Medical Officer warned this week that the transmission of the Omicron concern variant “is increasing the likelihood” that most people in Ottawa will eventually be exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Health Medical Officer Dr. Vera Etches calls Omicron a “game changer” and everyone has to do their part to “smooth the curve”.

“The vast majority will be able to cope with the virus at home and people can prepare for this by making sure they have basic supplies on hand and pain relievers at home,” Etches told a news conference Wednesday.

“Seek health care evaluation for severe symptoms, chest pain, difficulty breathing, confusion or rapid worsening of symptoms. Many who are unvaccinated and contract with COVID-19, even some vaccinated individuals, will need for hospital care to address the impacts of related diseases.

“Omicron cannot be stopped completely, but we can work to smooth the curve, smooth that peak and slow down transmission so hospitals can maintain the capacity to provide care.”

Etches are urging people to get vaccinated and stay home when they are sick.

Students in Ottawa and across Ontario will return to class Monday for the first time since the start of the holiday season.

Schools will reopen for private tutoring as the Ontario government delayed returning to the classroom due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario government announced this week that parents will not be notified of a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a child’s school until approximately 30 percent of student staff are absent.

Data on absenteeism rates will be available to the public starting January 24th.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board have said they will make every effort to keep schools open, but classes may need to switch to distance learning if there is a shortage. of staff.

Parents will be counseled the night before and they are encouraged to have emergency plans and monitor their emails for updates.

Meanwhile, Ottawa District School Board chairman Carleton sent a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, saying “the board’s biggest concerns remain unresolved.”

OPP warns of counterfeit ‘Z dollar’ tonnage coming to the surface in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police issued a warning this week regarding counterfeit tonnage found in the crate of a store in Hawkesbury.

A photo of the fake coins distributed by police had the wording “Z DOLLARD”, an inaccurate image allegedly of Queen Elizabeth and a sea instead of a polar bear.

The coins also date back to 1990, when the first real toons were not in circulation until 1996.

52nd skating season on the Rrideau Canal Skateway is underway.

The world’s largest skating rink opened for the season on Friday, with the full 7.8km stretch open from the National Center for the Arts to Lake Dow and the Hartswell Locks.

“Preparing until opening day is incredible,” said Bruce Devine, Senior Manager at NCC, Facilities and Programs. “You feel that energy and the NCC staff is good, they are very excited.”

One of the skaters out on Friday afternoon on the ice was Junaid Bhat, who just transferred to Canada from Kashmir last April. It was the first time he had ridden skates.

“It’s my first proper winter here. I’m used to the cold, but I’m not used to this cold,” Junaid said, adding that while skating was scary, he was excited to experience something new.

Beavertails booths and concession booths are open this year on the Rrideau Canal Skateway, while all changing facilities and fireplaces remain closed due to COVID-19 public health measures.

The CCK is recommending that people wear a mask or face mask while on skateway, while masks will be mandatory on toilets and in rows at the concession booth.