Orioles distributed the biggest international bonus teams yet with the start of the new signing period

Just a few years ago, the start of the signing period for international players was the same as any other day for the Orioles. They did nothing, signed almost none, and continued their business, excluding a group of players that typically accounts for about a third of the major gaming prospects at any given time. Ever since Mike Elias took over, things have been different.

Oriole’s different, more aggressive path in the international market was demonstrated again on Saturday afternoon, when this year’s signing period opened and the team immediately announced 24 contract deals. This marks the beginning of what was once known as another July 2 class because the period opened on that day. The pandemic pushed the 2020 class until January 15, 2021 and this was carried over again this year. J2 is outside and J15 is inside.

The team has a set of $ 6,262,600 available to give these players sign-up bonuses without incurring any penalties. No team has a bigger group than that. The other seven teams, which all liked the Orioles had a choice in the competitive balance in round B in the draft of recent years, have the same amount of money available. In previous years, teams have been able to trade for extra bonus group money, but MLB has not allowed this for the last two pandemic-affected signing periods.

Among Orioles’s day 1 signings this time is a player who is getting a new team record for an international amateur. Dominant midfielder Braylin Tavera receives a $ 1.7 million bonus. That exceeds the $ 1.3 million that Os gave to the Dominican prospect of capturing Samuel Basallo this time last year. Tavera was rated as perspective # 22 MLB Pipelines ranks in the top 50 places for the class.

Rated at 63 and 165 lbs., This is the Pipelines detection capsule in the proper Tavera:

On the plate, the weak and athletic teenager shows a good approach and sound foundations with improved field knowledge. He has a good sense of hitting. Like most prospects of his age, Tavera rocking is an evolving job, but he already has good skills in playing with the ball and developing power that he projects to be a plus tool. He can run now, and the running tool is also expected to be a plus tool if he continues to develop at a normal pace.

Most scouting reports for these types of players, even the highest ranked ones who are getting bigger bonuses than Tavera, have phrases like ongoing work and a lot of word usage if. There is a lot of luck for teams in designing American players aged 18-21 and the element of luck only expands when you start finding amateurs aged 16-17. Successful teams are not afraid to spend some money in the midst of uncertainty, knowing that some big hits will pay off the whole strategy.

The Orioles caught another player on this list of 50 balls, bringing to the short list Dominican Leandro Arias, the number 46 candidate on the list, for a bonus of 600,000 dollars. Both Taveras and Arias will turn just 17 years old next month. Players in this group are eligible to sign after reaching the age of 16 and most are either 16 or 17 years old, although occasionally teams may receive late blooms.

Arias is ranked at 61 and 170 lbs. In addition to being on the Pipelines list, he also does the cutting Fangraphs board of international players to know:

Arias has a lighter structure than some of the players before him here, but otherwise he has a full set of skills and a very favorable overall profile. He is an excellent protective cork with advanced contact sensation on both sides of the plate and Arias can have a big bang if he ever starts to fill up and add power.

It’s that magic word if again.

There is a long way to go from performing early development work in a team complex in the Dominican Republic to MLB. If things go well for Taveras, Arias, or any of the teenagers signed to the group, their path will surely place them in the Dominican Summer League this year, the Florida Complex League next year and a full debut in the full season two years. now at the age of 19 years.

However, it is exciting that Orioles are now splashing in this market. The lower levels of the system should start to see some of the players who have signed, and other teams the signings they have exchanged with as this year goes on. Some of these guys can help a future Orioles team reach the top of the ladder. Others may be the depth of perspective that can be used to make trades that will help the big league club.

One player in Orioles’s signature class who is slightly older than the rest is 22-year-old Cuban Csar Prieto. He became available for this signing class after leaving the Cuban national team while playing in Florida last spring. At the time, he had a 44-match series for his team in the Cuba Nation National League. Prieto is said to be receiving a $ 650,000 bonus.

According to MLB Pipelines Jesse Sanchez:

Athlete Prieto has shown good instincts, and the ability to play multiple positions on the field. Think of him as a super useful player. Right now, her Prietos stick, not his glove, gives him the most value, despite questions about his power. He is considered an average defender in the second base with room for improvement.

Depending on how advanced the Orioles think Prieto’s wand is, or how much work they think his glove needs, it turns out to be an exception to the typical slow climb for international players. This makes sense, as he is older. Prieto turns 23 in May; is the same age as the college youth drafted in 2020. Os’s second choice in that draft, Jordan Westburg, reached the Double-A Bowie last season. I think they start Prieto in Delmarva with the ability to move fast if his performance requires it.

In recent years ’signing class, the team announced 17 signatures from the hat-trick on January 15th. The class of recent years saw the Orioles give two seven-digit bonuses.

At the top of the list for this class are some players who receive bonuses of $ 4 million or more. That includes Pipelines No. 1 prospect in the class, Dominican Roderick Arias, who is signing with the Yankees, and No. 2 candidate, Cuban player Cristian Vaquero, who reportedly receives $ 4.9 million from the Nationals.

Sometimes guys with big money pay. The Blue Jays look great to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $ 3.9 million in the 2015 signing class. Maybe the Orioles will try to play at that level one day. Then again, two other players in that class have already made an impact on MLB for much less money. The Nationals took on Juan Soto with that 2015 class for $ 1.5 million, and the White Sox brought in Fernando Tatis Jr. for only $ 700,000.

According to the teams announcement, 15 of the class players have received rewards of at least six digits. In addition to Tavera, Arias and Prieto, the Orioles announcement highlights Dominican ball Edwin Amparo and Dominican outside player Thomas Sosa:

Amparo, 17, is an athletic athlete, short from the Dominican Republic. It shows above average speed and good cane stick skills on every side of the plate. It ignites intriguing power, which can become more enduring as it completes. In defense, he has good actions in short stop with strong beam and increased arm strength. Sosa, 16, originally from the Dominican Republic, is a weak person in the center of the field with an athletic body. It ignites plus power potential, along with good hitting ability. His running tool needs to improve with age and normal strength gains, and he portrays strength above the average arm.

Here is the full signature class, listed alphabetically by last name: