Pirates add two Dominican perspectives to start the international signing period





The Pirates signed on Saturday with two of MLB Pipeline’s 12 best international prospects, adding 16-year-old Dominicans like outsider Tony Blanco and short-lived Yordany De Los Santos. MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported that Pirates signed Blanco for $ 900,000 and De Los Santos for $ 1.2 million. The Pirates have a $ 6,262,600 bonus group to sign with international players this year and are expected to use the full amount. Although MLB owners have shut down players in the major league lists with 40 players, teams are still allowed to sign minor league prospects. Source: # Pirates agrees to a $ 900,000 deal with OF Tony Blanco Jr., # 11 on @MLBPipelineList of the 50 best internationals and number 12 SS Yordany De Los Santos ($ 1.2 million) https://t.co/LWetCicBy0 – Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2022 The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Blanco, ranked 11th internationally by MLB Pipeline, is the son of former Washington Nationals pitcher Tony Blanco Sr. In its research report, MLB Pipeline wrote that Blanco has “a ton of raw power” and a plus arm, an advanced strike zone awareness and peak recognition beyond his years.Blanco projects as a corner striker and stick in the middle of the formation. OF International Prospect, Tony Blanco Jr # Pirates This is a BP from 2 years ago at age 14. He is even bigger now. ???? (The signing bonus will most likely be around 2 million) pic.twitter.com/Ua7on5KN9A – Kody Duncan (@KodyDuncanPGH) January 9, 2022 De Los Santos 6-1, 170 pounds also has power and projects as a future striker in the middle of the lineup. The question is whether he will pass the shortstop and move to third base, but the MLB Pipeline scout report noted that he moves well and has a plus-arm potential. Although he is not known for his speed, De Los Santos also has good instinct. SS Prospect, Yordany De Los Santos # Pirates Current ranking: # 12 International FA

MLB pipeline detection grades: ???? HIT: 55

???? POWER: 55

???? FIELD: 55

???? ARM: 50

???? RUN: 45 (???? His Instagram) pic.twitter.com/HGMbNTNaSS – Kody Duncan (@KodyDuncanPGH) October 16, 2021 Baseball America ranked De Los Santos in 34th place in the international outlook, but does not have Blanco in its top 50 rankings. This marks the second year in a row that Pirates signed international perspective no. 11 of the MLB Pipeline. Last year, they signed with the Dominican player, Shalin Polanco for $ 2.35 million, the second highest international bonus given in the history of the franchise. Polanco, considered the best prospect for teens on the field, was ranked 8th by Baseball America.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

