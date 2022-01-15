Free International Agency is here: Puppies start with five signature prospects (UPDATE: Four more)





Happy January 15th! Happy July 2nd! Until there is an international draft – and it will almost certainly come in the coming years – it looks like January 15th is here to stand as the new opening of the free international agents signing period. This means that Puppies are getting some new perspectives today! As Bryan explored yesterday, we already knew the top three who would be signing the Cubs, and Jesse Sanchez have confirmed that group, along with their signing bonuses: Source: # Puppies agrees to a $ 1.3 million deal with SS Alexis Hernandez, # 18 on @MLBPipelines Top 50 Intl Prospects list, no. 43 INF Adan Sanchez ($ 1.5 million) and SS Jefferson Rojas for $ 1 million. https://t.co/LWetCicBy0 – Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2022 The Cubs have a $ 5,179,700 bonus split, so $ 3.8 million of that will go to Adan Sanchez, Alexis Hernandez and Jefferson Rojas. You can read more about these three perspectives here and here, but the title is that each is considered a perspective from the top 20 to the top 50 in this year’s class (the difference is very high outside the top five). Sanchez, the main prospect outside Panama, is an attractive one at the moment, but his stick may be the one that holds him in another position. Hernandez is Cristian Hernandez’s younger brother, and is also a brief prospect like his brother. Rojas is also a short Dominican station, and a seven-digit bonus, alone, puts such a guy on your radar. With nearly another $ 1.4 million available to spend, we thought the Cubs would have more signatures today. Indeed, Baseball America reports two other names: Josefrailyn Alcantata, OF, Dominican Republic and Carlos Altuve, C, Venezuela. There is still no word on bonuses and none appear in the top 50 of the BA or MLB pipelines for this class. This, of course, does not mean that they will not have visible prospects, just that they will not be on the radar as soon as the bonus babies. More about them and every other signature when we have it. In the meantime, it’s worthwhile to think about the implications of any remaining funds that the Cubs have. It is possible that it is already dedicated to Alcantata, Altuve and others we have not heard of yet. It is alsoPossible that the Cubs are holding $ 500,000 just in case they sign up a qualified free agent. Remember, this costs them their choice of second round in 2022 * AND * $ 500,000 in IFA bonus group space. Better not commit to spending those funds yet if you do not know if you will have them, especially if the guys you made commitments to years ago have not fully eaten. up your pool. UPDATE: Baseball America adds four more names to the Cubs: More Dominican signatures today for Cubs with OF Josias Ramirez, SS Moises Febrillet, C Yidel Diaz, OFs Josefrailin Alcantara and Albertina Belliard (L to R) https://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/FvnjNSsqhF —Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022 There is still no word on bonuses, and scouting reports for the 50 bad guys are almost non-existent at the moment. It’s * tend * to be the case that the guys who show up on the first day as uniform signatures for these events are all at least six-figure bonus guys, though that is not always the case. Also, keep in mind that signups with $ 10,000 bonuses or less do not count in groups.

