Alberta and Saskatchewan resist calls for new restrictions as Omicron numbers increase
Throughout the fifth wave of the Omicron-induced pandemic, Saskatchewan has proven to be extraordinary. As Quebec imposed a curfew and Ontario banned indoor eating and exercise in gyms, Saskatchewan residents have enjoyed life with virtually no restrictions. Students in that province even turned to personal tutoring on schedule after the Christmas break.
A day before testing positive for COVID-19 itself this week, Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe said he did not believe these hardline restrictions were effective against this highly contagious variant of COVID-19.
“We have been seeing whether those restrictions are working to slow down broadcasting in our country, as well as whether they are slowing down the hospitalization rate,” the prime minister told a news conference Wednesday. “I do not know that they are working in any other province across Canada. We are seeing numbers continue to spread to areas with restrictions that go far beyond collection limits and Omicron spread numbers seem to be continuing.”
After being hit hard by the fourth wave driven by Delta, intensive care units in Saskatchewan continue to see the number of patients decline. However, in recent days the number of admissions with COVID-19 in hospital units outside the intensive care unit has increased and the epidemiologist Dr. Nazeen Muhajarine expects these figures to continue to rise.
“I think this fifth wave in Saskatchewan is about two to three weeks in what I think will be a duration of five to six weeks, so we’re almost halfway there,” said Muhajarine from Saskatoon. “We are seeing 125 hospital beds occupied and I think it can easily be doubled and tripled from this point.”
Muhaxharine also disagrees with Moe’s statement that the collection of boundaries and other restrictions are ineffective.
“I do not actually know what empirical data he has to support that claim.”
Moe is not the only provincial leader to resist calls to introduce more public health measures in the face of Omicron’s rise. On Thursday, the Alberta prime minister warned that with more than 60,000 active cases, the province was experiencing more infections than ever before in the pandemic.
“This is the highest number of active cases we have identified in Alberta at any given time during COVID and we know these numbers represent only a fraction of the actual spread that has occurred in the province,” said Jason Kenney.
Alberta had to restrict access to PCR testing and the set of rapid antigen tests, available free of charge to Albertans at the pharmacy, are currently almost impossible to find. The province is waiting for deliveries that have been delayed with any available kits being distributed to K-12 students in Alberta schools.
“Given the number, the large number of cases in the province, we know we will continue to see hospitalization continue to increase in the coming weeks, especially for non-ICU beds,” the prime minister said on Thursday.
However, no new public health measures were announced. Former Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Talbot, says he is concerned that without additional restrictions, the province’s hospitals may soon be overloaded.
“It takes about two weeks for things to move from the time people were exposed to developing the disease,” he said. “This would suggest that we are not yet seeing cases that have been triggered by rallies at Christmas or New Year, so chances are that things will get significantly worse.”
