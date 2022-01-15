International
Novak Gjokovic, a master on the field, continues to make mistakes
In April 2020, with the pro-tennis tournament suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Novak Djokovic took part in a live Facebook conversation with some fellow Serbian athletes. During their conversation, Djokovic, famous for his punitive training regime, restrained diet and love for New Age beliefs, said he was against vaccination and would not want to be forced by anyone to get a vaccine so so he could travel.
But if it becomes mandatory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision, he said.
More than a year and a half later, Djokovics’s decision to seek a medical exemption from the Australian Opens vaccine request has become a tennis debacle and one of the strangest episodes still served by the pandemic. Djokovic, 34, has done potentially irreparable damage to his image. It’s a bitter twist for a player who has long wanted to adore his main rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and is a sad code for what is widely regarded as the greatest era in the history of men’s tennis.
Djokovic arrived in Australia with the aim of scoring a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, which would put him one ahead of Federer and Nadal and strengthen his claim to being the most accomplished player of all time for men. Instead, he now finds himself at the center of a global controversy that turns into some of the most divisive issues raised by the pandemic, in particular the issue of individual freedom versus collective responsibility.
Djokovic’s refusal to capitulate to an Australian government that has sought to prevent him in the public interest because he is unvaccinated has made him a martyr in the eyes of some right-wing populists and those who oppose vaccines, and has caused a outburst of anger in Serbia.
While Djokovic was seized in a Melbourne hotel room awaiting a court hearing on his entry into the country, Nigel Farage, the far-right British politician and media figure who led the Brexit campaign, was in Belgrade, Serbia, expressing solidarity. with the family of tennis stars. . Djokovic’s father compared his son to Jesus Christ and Spartacus and hailed him as the leader of the free world. In Melbourne, a furious crowd of Djokovic supporters chanted Novak and clashed with police.
All of this is a strange turn of events for an athlete who has often been accused of trying too hard to win the love of the world and enjoying tremendous respect within his sport, and not just because he has made so many victories. He is a well-known figure in locker rooms, where he is seen as a strong advocate for players in financial difficulty: In 2020, he co-founded a players association with the stated goal of making tennis more profitable for those who are down the ranking. it is unclear what that group has achieved since then. Djokovic is also known for his philanthropy and the kindness shown to Federer and Nadal. (He is a great champion, Djokovic told Federer after beating him at Wimbledon in 2014.)
Personally, he is polite and attractive, with a keen interest in life beyond the baseline and an obvious sense of gratitude for his good fortune. Djokovic grew up during the Balkan wars of the 1990s, he was in Belgrade when NATO forces bombed Serbia and spent many nights crowded in the basement of his grandparents’ apartment building.
Djokovic said the experience helped him become the champion he became. But it probably also created a sense of impenetrability that has now led him down the wrong path.
This stalemate in Australia has also brought to the fore some of the most troubling aspects of Djokovic’s public personality. He has long been a spiritual greedy, with a weakness for what some consider a joke. A few years ago, when Djokovic was plunged into a slump, there were concerns that he had fallen under the influence of a Spanish tennis coach named Pepe Imaz, whose coaching philosophy, called Amor y Paz, or Love and Peace, emphasized meditation and group hugs. . (Human beings have infinite capacities and abilities, the problem is that our minds limit us, Imaz said on his website. Telepathy, telekinesis and many other things are all possible.) In a video on YouTube, Okokovi shfaq appears on stage with Imaz talking about you need to be able to look inside and to establish this connection with a divine light.
When the tennis tour was on hold during the spring of 2020, Djokovic had several Instagram conversations with welfare guru Chervin Jafarieh. During one of their conversations, Djokovic claimed that the mind could purify water.
I know some people who with energetic transformation, with the power of prayer, with the power of gratitude, managed to turn the most toxic food, or perhaps the most polluted water, into the most healing water, because water reacts, he said. Scientists have proven in experiment, that molecules in water react to our emotions to what is said. (People in Flint, Michigan would love to hear that news, tennis commentator Mary Carillo replied.)
It was during this period that Djokovic revealed on Facebook Live his opposition to vaccines and vaccine mandates. A few months later, he organized an exhibition tour in the Balkans that became a super-spreading event. Djokovic and his wife were among those who tested positive for coronavirus. In the press and tennis circles, Djokovic was attacked for organizing matches with fans present during a public health crisis. But that was nothing compared to the contempt he has faced this month, especially in Australia, where the public is despairing under Covid restrictions and Djokovic’s war is being played out against the backdrop of an upcoming national election.
In Serbia, however, Djokovic is seen as a victim being victimized because he is a Serb. They are trampling through Novak to trample all of Serbia and the Serb people, Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, told reporters. The Serbian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the Serbian public has a strong impression that Djokovic had been tempted to travel to Australia to be humiliated and that he was feeling understandable indignation.
Djokovic’s clash comes at a time of revival of Bosnian Serb nationalism, and has also revived interest in Djokovic’s political views. On a visit to Bosnia last September, he was photographing with the former commander of a paramilitary group that was involved in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. He was also filmed singing in a marriage to Milorad Dodik, the hardline Serbian nationalist whose separatist rhetoric is raising fears that Bosnia to fall back into conflict.
Djokovic has made comments over the years that suggested he was at least sympathetic to Serbian nationalism. In a speech in 2008, he said Kosovo belonged to Serbia after declaring independence. On the other hand, it is run by a Croat, former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, and is seen by many in the Balkans as a conciliatory figure. People around Djokovic believe he is not as popular as Federer and Nadal in part because he comes from a small country with a bad reputation. But this is not necessarily an expression of Serbian nationalism, and there are likely to be some truths in it.
Novak Djokovic’s match with Australia
Bosnian-American writer Aleksandar Hemon, who teaches at Princeton (and co-wrote the screenplay for The Matrix Resurrection), suggested that what Djokovic actually thinks is almost out of the question: His world-conquering success has done that a mythological figure in Serbian Culture, the embodiment of Serbian greatness that has dealt a crushing blow against the enemies of his country.
He has great value, Hemon said. He is a kind of proof that we are better than they think we are.
Likewise, Djokovic’s controversy in Australia has played into the sense of victimization that enlivens Serbian nationalism a belief that the West hates him because he is Serb, as Hemon said.
The outrage in Serbia may not go away even after the Australian Open. If Djokovic continues to resist vaccination, his ability to travel and play other tournaments may be limited. Throughout the duration of the pandemic, the best tennis player in the world may be an international pariah. Paul Annacone, who ran Federer and is now a commentator for the Tennis Channel, said Djokovic’s situation saddens him.
It’s a big shame, he said, and I feel particularly bad about tennis.
This is the second time in a few months that tennis has been at the center of an international dispute. The disappearance in November of Chinese actress Peng Shuai, after she publicly accused a former senior government official of sexual assault, renewed concern over human rights records in China and cast a shadow over the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin after three weeks. In Peng’s case, the tennis community gathered to seek evidence of her safety and well-being, and the response has become a source of pride for the sport.
Not so for the Djokovic affair, which is simply an embarrassment. While the bureaucratic mess seems to be at least partly to blame, Djokovic has been the architect of his problems. He filed a visa application that contained inaccurate and possibly misleading information and had the courage to appear unvaccinated in a country that has endured some of the world’s toughest blockades for Covid-19 and is fading under the Omicron variant. At the very least, okokovija’s approach suggested insensitivity, although his critics, whose numbers are growing by the hour, are more inclined to see him as heartless indifference. His recent admission that he had continued with an interview with a French journalist in December after being allegedly infected with the coronavirus has caused particularly strong outrage. (The rapporteur said that Djokovic did not reveal that he had tested positive.)
Whether miscalculation, arrogance or some combination of the two that pushed Djokovic to think he could show up in Melbourne unvaccinated and just play, he now finds himself isolated in the world of tennis. Few players have publicly supported it. Former world number one Martina Navratilova said she had always talked about Djokovic and thought he got a crude deal from fans who were hostile to him. But not now.
I’ve been defending Novak for many years, she said, but I can not defend him in this.
