Novak Gjokovic, a master on the field, continues to make mistakes

In April 2020, with the pro-tennis tournament suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Novak Djokovic took part in a live Facebook conversation with some fellow Serbian athletes. During their conversation, Djokovic, famous for his punitive training regime, restrained diet and love for New Age beliefs, said he was against vaccination and would not want to be forced by anyone to get a vaccine so so he could travel.

But if it becomes mandatory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision, he said.

More than a year and a half later, Djokovics’s decision to seek a medical exemption from the Australian Opens vaccine request has become a tennis debacle and one of the strangest episodes still served by the pandemic. Djokovic, 34, has done potentially irreparable damage to his image. It’s a bitter twist for a player who has long wanted to adore his main rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and is a sad code for what is widely regarded as the greatest era in the history of men’s tennis.

Djokovic arrived in Australia with the aim of scoring a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, which would put him one ahead of Federer and Nadal and strengthen his claim to being the most accomplished player of all time for men. Instead, he now finds himself at the center of a global controversy that turns into some of the most divisive issues raised by the pandemic, in particular the issue of individual freedom versus collective responsibility.

Djokovic’s refusal to capitulate to an Australian government that has sought to prevent him in the public interest because he is unvaccinated has made him a martyr in the eyes of some right-wing populists and those who oppose vaccines, and has caused a outburst of anger in Serbia.