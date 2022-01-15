International
Keynote talk: The International Decade of Indigenous Languages started by Cherokee Nation Reservation | tidings
For several days this month, the Cherokee Nation was the global center of the movement to save indigenous languages. Language leaders from around the world gathered in Tahlequah to launch the United Nations International Decade of Indigenous Languages. For the 10-year period from 2022 to 2032, all 193 UN countries have pledged to support the linguistic rights of indigenous peoples.
The multi-day event was a combination of personal dialogue on our booking in Northeast Oklahoma and virtual presentations from around the world. It was a unique opportunity for indigenous leaders to collaborate, learn from each other, and promote effective language-saving initiatives.
The effort grows from Indigenous Languages 2019, a celebration the UN sponsored two years ago. I had the privilege of speaking before the UN about the efforts of the Cherokee Nation at the time. That year was a good start to this worldwide effort, but it also showed world leaders how much work needs to be done to preserve indigenous languages and language rights in the long run.
The Cherokee nation hosting this summit reflects on how we have built an outstanding model for indigenous language programs. Undoubtedly, Cherokee Nation is home to one of the best and most creative language departments in the world, which supports the internship program, Cherokee Immersion School, translation team and many other services. It was a great honor for our staff to assist in planning this historic meeting and to share our successes with fighters of other languages.
We are all working together towards the same goal, and the summit was a way to learn from successful programs around the world that are actively creating new speakers in their respective languages. We can share best practices that have been discovered through trial and error. I’m excited to see the new ideas and inspiration our Cherokee language experts get from this meeting.
This cooperation is urgently needed. According to language experts, one in 7000 languages on earth dies on average every two weeks. The Cherokee language is in a stronger position than many, but the Cherokee Nation still has only about 2,000 fluent speakers left, and most of them are elders.
If the Decade of Indigenous Languages is a success, we will help bring much-needed healing to a world. The world’s most prosperous nations were enriched by a colonization campaign created to exploit and exterminate indigenous peoples, cultures, and languages. The modern world has come at a great moral cost. With this venture, the world is finally seeking to protect endangered languages and restore some of the lost cultural treasures. Our languages contain the wisdom of our ancestors and it is in the interest of all mankind to save them.
Just over two years ago, the Cherokee Nation passed the Durbin Feeling Language Act, which enabled us to make a historic $ 16 million investment in additional conservation measures. We are adding a new diving school in Adair County and are in the process of establishing a new language center and a residential village in Tahlequah. This center will be home to all of our ongoing language programs. Through our new Loudspeaker Services program, we are also directing more tribal resources for housing, health care, and general welfare services to our fluent speakers because we know their protection is essential.
Late last year, we hosted First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Home Secretary Deb Haaland at our Tahlequah diving school. During that visit, they announced a $ 220 million deal between multiple federal agencies working on indigenous language programs. This agreement will be a cornerstone of efforts across the Indian country.
We know that the greatest enemy of the Cherokee language is the passage of time and the fragility of human life. Our Cherokee language is the key to our identity as a native people. It is the chain that connects us to our past and it is what connects us together today. For a long time into the future, let’s look back at this decade to see that we have revived the Cherokee language and other indigenous languages around the globe. Our hope is to see the Cherokee language used in more homes, communities, literature, and media for each succeeding generation.
Chuck Hoskin Jr. is the chief Cherokee Nation chief.
