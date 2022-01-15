Yankee Rumors: Nr. International Perspective Roderick Arias agrees to $ 4 million contract | Bleacher report

Nick Wosika / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees reportedly agreed on a contract with prospect no. 1 international in baseball.

According to MLB.com’s Jesse SanchezThe Yankees and Roderick Arias have agreed a deal that will pay him $ 4 million.

Once the pact becomes official, it will make up the bulk of the $ 5,179,700 the Yanks have available in their base signing group.

Arias is a 17-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, who will be Yankees’s biggest international signing since now 18-year-old outsider Jasson Dominguez in 2019.

Dominguez, who is also from the Dominican Republic, signed for over $ 5 million and is considered one of the most promising prospects in baseball.

According to Sanchez, the Scouts believe Arias is an above-average player with a plus wing, as well as a player who possesses quality discipline on the plate and power from both sides as a striker.

Arias also has above average skills as a base runner with a 60-meter running time of 6.5 seconds.

In August, the MLB pipeline ranking Yankees in the middle of the pack in terms of the strength of the farm system at number 19 overall.

Arias is set to join an organization that already has some qualitative short points rising in the rankings, as MLB.com has Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza as the first and third overall players in the potential New York rankings.

The Yankees have a long history of success, with Derek Jeter, Phil Rizzuto and Joe Sewell being among those who reside in the Baseball Hall of Fame.